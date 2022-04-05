Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genpact Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   BMG3922B1072

GENPACT LIMITED

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genpact Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Results

04/05/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 5, 2022.  Following the release, Genpact's management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.

To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Callers will be prompted to provide the conference ID, 8898149.

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join live, a replay will be archived on Genpact's website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available via the website.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook.

Contacts:


Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media

Siya Belliappa

+1 (718) 561-9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-first-quarter-2022-results-301517683.html

SOURCE Genpact


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GENPACT LIMITED
08:16aGenpact Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Results
PR
03/28Genpact Named to World's Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere Institute for Fourth..
PR
03/23Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader in its Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPS Service P..
PR
03/22Genpact Selects Workday to Help Scale its Business and Support Long-Term Growth
PR
03/15MEMX to Launch Options Exchange
DJ
03/09GENPACT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01GENPACT LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
03/01TRANCHE UPDATE ON GENPACT LIMITED (N : G)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 27, ..
CI
02/16GENPACT : Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader in its Advanced Analytics and Insight Servi..
PU
02/14Cowen Downgrades Genpact to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $51..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENPACT LIMITED
More recommendations