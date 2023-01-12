Advanced search
Genpact Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

01/12/2023 | 09:01am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 9, 2023.  Following the release, Genpact's management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.

Those who wish to participate can register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended callers join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join live, a replay will be archived on Genpact's website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available via the website.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook.


Contacts:



Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media

Siya Belliappa

+1 (718) 561-9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301720108.html

SOURCE Genpact


© PRNewswire 2023
