GENPACT LIMITED

(G)
Genpact : Commonwealth Informatics Helps Life Science Companies and Regulatory Agencies Improve Drug Safety

03/22/2021 | 08:46am EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Informatics, an independently-operated subsidiary of Genpact, and leading technology and services company with industry expertise in medical product safety and public health surveillance, today announced the latest release of its Commonwealth Vigilance Workbench (CVW), an innovative cloud-based solution that leverages artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to help life sciences companies and government regulatory agencies improve drug safety through end-to-end signal detection and management.

Commonwealth, in collaboration with its clients, which include four of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, is creating the industry standard for signal detection and management to identify drug adverse effects more quickly and efficiently. Two of the largest global pharmaceutical companies have gone live with CVW's current release, which helps generate and assess evidence from individual case safety reports, clinical trial data sets, electronic health records, and other information sources.

"Combatting COVID-19 has underscored the critical need for fast and efficient signal detection and management to improve drug safety, and a cloud-based solution provides agility and ability to scale quickly," said Commonwealth's President Geoff Gordon. "CVW combines valuable input from our early-adopter clients with innovative technology and insights from our development team to enhance the pharmacovigilance process as a whole, which in the end, can help save patients' lives."

With user-friendly dashboards that integrate data across various modules, the latest CVW enhancements improve:

  • Planning for safety data review,
  • Conducting signal detection, validation, and assessment,
  • Tracking signals, risks, and regulatory inquiries, and
  • Producing reports for internal and external stakeholder communication.

See Commonwealth Informatics' website for more details.

About Commonwealth Informatics
Commonwealth Informatics is a technology and services company with industry expertise in medical product safety and public health surveillance. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and healthcare providers use Commonwealth's products and services to assemble relevant data and answer complex clinical and safety analysis questions quickly and accurately. Commonwealth is an independently-operated subsidiary of Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation. Learn more about the innovative products and services that are helping to improve the speed and accuracy of pharmacovigilance evidence generation at https://www.commoninf.com.

CONTACT:
Michelle Tully
978-606-7682
mtully@commoninf.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-informatics-helps-life-science-companies-and-regulatory-agencies-improve-drug-safety-301251149.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Informatics, a Genpact company


© PRNewswire 2021
