Genpact : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

05/21/2021 | 08:16am EDT
NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced CEO "Tiger" Tyagarajan will present at the virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25. The discussion with begin at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes. 

A live audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days in the event and presentation section of the Genpact Investor Relations website at  https://www.genpact.com/investors.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook.

Contacts:



Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com

 



Media

Michael Schneider

+1 (217) 260-5041

michael.schneider@genpact.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301296730.html

SOURCE Genpact


© PRNewswire 2021
