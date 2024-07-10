NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Following the release, Genpact's management will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.

Those who wish to participate can register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended callers join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event, although you may register and dial in at any time during the call.

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join live, a replay and transcript will be available on Genpact's Investor Relations website after the end of the call.

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients.

