Genpact said it entered a new multi-year agreement which will see it provide resources to help GE HealthCare manage its U.S. leasing and lending operations.

The deal will see GE HealthCare leverage Genpact's business-process-as-a-service operating model to strengthen capabilities for customers acquiring new medical equipment, the companies said.

"The BPaaS operating model is integrated with Genpact's AI-powered platform, Genpact Cora, offering a scalable and agile solution to help meet the company's needs," Genpact said. The model has an open architecture, which integrates generative AI and other emerging digital technologies, the company added.

