Genprex : Material Event - Form 8-K

August 17, 2022

GENPREX, INC.

Delaware 001-38244 90-0772347

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: ( 512 ) 537-7997

Item 8.01 Other Information.

On August 17, 2022, Genprex, Inc. (the "Company") entered into the First Amendment to Exclusive License Agreement (the "Amendment") with the University of Pittsburgh - Of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education (the "University of Pittsburgh"), which amends the Exclusive License Agreement (the "License Agreement"), dated, as of February 10, 2020, between the Company and the University of Pittsburgh. Pursuant to the License Agreement, the University of Pittsburgh granted the Company a worldwide, exclusive license under certain patents and related technology, referred to collectively as the licensed technology, and a worldwide, non-exclusive license to use certain related know-how, all related to diabetes gene therapy. The Amendment extends the date by which the Company is required to file an investigational new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or foreign equivalent for the licensed technology. The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 10.1# First Amendment to Exclusive License Agreement, dated August 17, 2022. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

# Confidential portions of this exhibit were redacted pursuant to Item 601(b)(10) of Regulation S-K and Genprex, Inc. agrees to furnish supplementally to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a copy of any omitted schedule and/or exhibit upon request. The confidential portions of this exhibit were omitted by means of marking such portions with asterisks because the identified confidential portions (i) are not material and (ii) would be competitively harmful if publicly disclosed.

