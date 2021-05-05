Genprex : Announces Centralized Institutional Review Board Approval for Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Company achieves another milestone relating to its clinical trial strategy

Acclaim-1 clinical trial to treat late-stage NSCLC patients whose disease progressed on Tagrisso®

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the Company has received centralized Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of the clinical trial protocol for its upcoming Acclaim-1 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Acclaim-1 is an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial that combines the Company’s lead drug candidate, REQORSA™ immunogene therapy, with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso® (osimertinib) in patients with late-stage NSCLC with mutated epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFRs), whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso.

“The purpose of IRB review is to assure that appropriate steps are taken to protect the rights and welfare of individuals participating as subjects in clinical research,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “With this centralized IRB approval, we have achieved another significant clinical milestone. We remain focused on completing our preparations for the Acclaim-1 clinical trial, and look forward to its commencement.”

An IRB is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered constituted group of medical professionals that are responsible for reviewing and monitoring biomedical research involving human subjects. In accordance with FDA regulations, an IRB has the authority to approve, require modifications (to secure approval), or disapprove research. IRB group review serves an important role in the protection of the rights, safety and welfare of human research subjects.

A centralized IRB review process involves an agreement under which multiple study sites in a multicenter trial can rely on the review of a centralized IRB, other than the IRB affiliated with each individual research site. The goal of the centralized process is to increase efficiency and decrease duplicative efforts, while enabling the central IRB to take responsibility for all aspects of IRB review at each site participating in the centralized review process.

In January 2020, the Company received FDA Fast Track Designation for its Acclaim-1 patient population. Genprex has recently completed the manufacturing and scaled-up clinical grade production of REQORSA to supply drug product for its upcoming Acclaim clinical trials.

The Company expects to conduct the Acclaim-1 clinical trial at approximately 15 U.S. clinical sites with participation of approximately 92 patients (with up to 18 patients in the Phase 1 component and up to 74 patients in the Phase 2 component). An interim analysis will be performed after 25 clinical events (i.e., disease progression or death). Additional information on the Acclaim-1 clinical trial can be found by visiting ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA™ (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso® (osimertinib) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with Tagrisso alone.

For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Genprex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and success of Genprex’s clinical trials and regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex’s product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprex’s future growth and financial status; Genprex’s commercial and strategic partnerships including the scale up of the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprex’s intellectual property and licenses.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

