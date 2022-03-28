GENS MINE22 : Leonora Resource Increases By More Than 400,000oz to 2Moz

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) ASX Announcement - 29th March 2022

Leonora Gold Project, WA

Resource increases by more than 400,000oz to 2Moz and remains open in every direction

Expanded inventory, strong scope for further growth and robust balance sheet makes Genesis a central player in this tier-one district

HIGHLIGHTS

Substantial low-cost growth in Resources

• Total Mineral Resource of 2Moz, up 25% from 1.6Moz at 31 March 2021

• Growth generated in three key areas: ▪ Puzzle +251,000oz to 310,000oz ▪ Admiral +103,000oz to 562,000oz ▪ Orient Well +55,000oz to 302,000oz

• Discovery cost of just A$27 per Resource ounce

• Recent shallow Puzzle North discovery contributed maiden 232,000oz; Further growth anticipated

Pipeline of substantial organic growth opportunities

• Significant growth opportunities remain through the extension of known Resources and new discoveries; All Resources remain open, along strike and at depth

• Significant backlog of assays pending due to congested assay labs in Western Australia; Drilling continues

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) has increased the Mineral Resource at its 100%-owned Leonora Gold Project in WA by 409,000oz to 2.0Moz. The Company expects that the Resource, which comprises 39.3Mt at 1.6g/t, will grow significantly given that the mineralisation remains open in every direction, drilling is ongoing and there is a host of assays pending.

Genesis Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the Company had now established genuine scale in the Leonora district.

"Genesis has arrived as a central player in the tier-one district of Leonora," Mr Finlayson said.

"We have a 2Moz Resource with strong potential to grow it in every direction. We are waiting on several batches of assays and drilling is ongoing.

"At the same time, Genesis is financially robust and we are building a leading team with extensive technical and corporate experience.

"This combination gives us an enviable platform for both organic and inorganic growth.'

Mineral Resources - Summary

Table 1: Genesis Mineral Resources overview at 29 March 2022

Category kt Gold g/t koz Measured 795 5.3 135 Indicated 19,717 1.6 1,025 Inferred 18,794 1.4 857 TOTAL 39,306 1.6 2,017

The Mineral Resources Statement is reported according to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (the 'JORC Code') 2012 edition.

Figure 1. Location of Mineral Resources

The key changes to the Mineral Resources statement (compared to 31 March 2021) are:

• Total Mineral Resources - Increased by 409,000oz (+25%) to 2.0Moz

• Puzzle Mineral Resources - Increased by 251,000oz (+396%) to 315,000oz

• Admiral Mineral Resources - Increased by 103,000oz (+22%) to 562,000oz

• Orient Well Mineral Resources - Increased by 55,000oz (+22%) to 302,000oz

Post the Kookynie acquisition in June 2020, drilling has focused on Admiral, Orient Well and Puzzle, essentially "forgotten" opportunities with virtually no exploration conducted for ~20 years.

Project COG g/t Measured Indicated Inferred Total Tonnes TAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes TAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes TAu g/tAu Ounces Tonnes TAu g/tAu Ounces Ulysses High Grade Low Grade 0.5/2.0 0.5 658,000 137,000 6.1 129,000

1.4 6,000 908,000 6.3 184,000

3,433,000 2.3 250,000 188,000 8.2 50,000

2,418,000 2.8 219,000 1,754,000 5,988,000 6.4 363,000

2.5 475,000 Sub Total 4,341,000 3.1 434,000 2,607,000 3.2 269,000 7,743,000 3.4 838,000 Admiral Open Pits 0.5 5,081,000 1.5 242,000 8,741,000 1.1 318,000 13,822,000 1.3 560,000 Orient Well Open Pits 0.5 4,304,000 1.0 138,000 4,496,000 1.1 164,000 8,800,000 1.1 302,000 Puzzle Open Pits 0.5 5,765,000 1.1 204,000 2,950,000 1.1 107,000 8,715,000 1.1 310,000 Total High Grade Open Pits 0.5/2.0 0.5 658,000 137,000 6.1 129,000

1.3 6,000 908,000 6.3 184,000

18,582,000 1.4 835,000 188,000 8.2 50,000

18,606,000 1.3 808,000 1,754,000 37,325,000 6.4 363,000

1.4 1,648,000 Stockpiles 226,000 0.8 6,000 226,000 0.8 6,000 GrandTotal 795,000 5.3 135,000 19,717,000 1.6 1,025,000 18,794,000 1.4 857,000 39,306,000 1.6 2,017,000

As a result, there has been no drilling at Ulysses over this period, and the Ulysses Resource is unchanged at 838,000oz (including a high-grade component of 363,000oz at 6.4g/t).

Ulysses remains open along strike and at depth; extensional drilling will resume in 2022.

Figure 2. Genesis Mineral Resource Growth - Leonora since 2016

2.0

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.0

Total Mineral Resources (Moz)

Jan 2016

Feb2017

Feb2018

Oct2018

Nov2019

June2020

March2021

March2022

Table 2: Genesis Mineral Resources by deposit at 29 March 2022

Notes:

• 0.5g/t cut-off above 280mRL, 2g/t Below 280mRL

• Rounding discrepancies may occur

Puzzle update

At Puzzle, the updated Resource includes the inaugural estimate for the April 2021 Puzzle North discovery of 232,000oz.

The mineralisation has been interpreted and estimated to an initial depth of only 150m below surface. The mineralisation remains open at depth and over much of the 2.5km strike length of the deposits.

Figure 3. Puzzle North, Puzzle, Puzzle Gap

Exploration in 2022 will target depth and strike extensions to Puzzle and Puzzle North, including the untested "Puzzle Gap".

The length of the Puzzle granite-greenstone contact on Genesis' tenements now extends to ~10km (after the recent acquisition of another ~4km). Exploration is targeting similar geological settings to the south of Puzzle.

Figure 4. Puzzle trend discovery opportunity

Next Steps - Further upside

With aggressive drilling continuing, the potential exists for further upside to be unlocked in 2022.

All existing deposits remain open along strike and at depth. The average depth of drilling at the Leonora Gold Project of ~180m below surface is less than one quarter of the average of peers in the Leonora district*.

Focus points in 2022 include extensional drilling at Admiral, Orient Well, Puzzle and Ulysses.

Additionally, with control of more than 40km of strike of highly prospective ground immediately south of Leonora, Genesis has a full pipeline of near-mine and regional exploration targets.

There is significant opportunity for new discoveries, evidenced by the April 2021 discovery of Puzzle North. Focus points in 2022 include:

• Puzzle strike extents (~10km long granite greenstone contact)

• Regional exploration along the 15km long Ulysses-Orient Well trend

• Follow-up exploration activities at the Desdemona South JV with Kin Mining (KIN ASX)

*Leonora district peer deposits Apollo Hill, Cardinia, Darlot, Gwalia, KOTH, Jupiter, Westralia

This announcement is approved for release by Raleigh Finlayson, Managing Director for Genesis.

For further information please contact

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012

Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.