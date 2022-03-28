GENS MINE22 : Leonora Resource Increases By More Than 400,000oz to 2Moz

Resource increases by more than 400,000oz to 2Moz and remains open in every direction
Expanded inventory, strong scope for further growth and robust balance sheet makes Genesis a central player in this tier-one district
HIGHLIGHTS
Substantial low-cost growth in Resources
•Total Mineral Resource of 2Moz,up 25%from 1.6Moz at 31 March 2021
•Growth generated in three key areas:
▪Puzzle +251,000ozto 310,000oz
▪Admiral +103,000ozto 562,000oz
▪Orient Well +55,000ozto 302,000oz
•Discovery cost of just A$27 per Resource ounce
•Recent shallowPuzzle North discoverycontributedmaiden 232,000oz;Further growth anticipated
Pipeline of substantial organic growth opportunities
•Significant growth opportunities remainthrough the extension of known Resources and new discoveries;All Resources remain open, along strike and at depth
•Significant backlog of assays pendingdue to congested assay labs in Western Australia;Drilling continues
Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) has increased the Mineral Resource at its100%-owned Leonora Gold Projectin WA by 409,000oz to 2.0Moz. The Company expects that the Resource, which comprises39.3Mt at 1.6g/t, will grow significantly given that the mineralisation remains open in every direction, drilling is ongoing and there is a host of assays pending.
Genesis Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the Company had now established genuine scale in the Leonora district.
"Genesis has arrived as a central player in the tier-one district of Leonora," Mr Finlayson said.
"We have a 2Moz Resource with strong potential to grow it in every direction. We are waiting on several batches of assays and drilling is ongoing.
"At the same time, Genesis is financially robust and we are building a leading team with extensive technical and corporate experience.
"This combination gives us an enviable platform for both organic and inorganic growth.'
Table 1: Genesis Mineral Resources overview at 29 March 2022
Category
kt
Gold g/t
koz
Measured
795
5.3
135
Indicated
19,717
1.6
1,025
Inferred
18,794
1.4
857
TOTAL
39,306
1.6
2,017
The Mineral Resources Statement is reported according to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (the'JORC Code') 2012 edition.
Figure 1. Location of Mineral Resources
The key changes to the Mineral Resources statement (compared to 31 March 2021) are:
•Total Mineral Resources - Increased by 409,000oz (+25%) to 2.0Moz
•Puzzle Mineral Resources - Increased by 251,000oz (+396%) to 315,000oz
•Admiral Mineral Resources - Increased by 103,000oz (+22%) to 562,000oz
•Orient Well Mineral Resources - Increased by 55,000oz (+22%) to 302,000oz
Post the Kookynie acquisition in June 2020,drilling has focused on Admiral, Orient Well and Puzzle, essentially "forgotten" opportunities with virtually no exploration conducted for ~20years.
Project
COG g/t
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total
Tonnes
TAu g/tAu Ounces
Tonnes
TAu g/tAu Ounces
Tonnes
TAu g/tAu Ounces
Tonnes
TAu g/tAu Ounces
Ulysses
High Grade Low Grade
0.5/2.0
0.5
658,000 137,000
6.1 129,000
1.4 6,000
908,000 6.3 184,000
3,433,000 2.3 250,000
188,000 8.2 50,000
2,418,000 2.8 219,000
1,754,000 5,988,000
6.4 363,000
2.5 475,000
Sub Total
4,341,000
3.1
434,000
2,607,000
3.2
269,000
7,743,000
3.4
838,000
Admiral
Open Pits
0.5
5,081,000
1.5
242,000
8,741,000
1.1
318,000
13,822,000
1.3
560,000
Orient Well
Open Pits
0.5
4,304,000
1.0
138,000
4,496,000
1.1
164,000
8,800,000
1.1
302,000
Puzzle
Open Pits
0.5
5,765,000
1.1
204,000
2,950,000
1.1
107,000
8,715,000
1.1
310,000
Total
High Grade Open Pits
0.5/2.0
0.5
658,000 137,000
6.1 129,000
1.3 6,000
908,000 6.3 184,000
18,582,000 1.4 835,000
188,000 8.2 50,000
18,606,000 1.3 808,000
1,754,000 37,325,000
6.4 363,000
1.4 1,648,000
Stockpiles
226,000
0.8
6,000
226,000
0.8
6,000
GrandTotal
795,000
5.3
135,000
19,717,000
1.6
1,025,000
18,794,000
1.4
857,000
39,306,000
1.6
2,017,000
As a result, there has been no drilling at Ulysses over this period, and the Ulysses Resource is unchanged at 838,000oz (including a high-grade component of 363,000oz at 6.4g/t).
Ulysses remains open along strike and at depth; extensional drilling will resume in 2022.
Figure 2. Genesis Mineral Resource Growth - Leonora since 2016
2.0
1.8
1.6
1.4
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
Total Mineral Resources (Moz)
Jan 2016
Feb2017
Feb2018
Oct2018
Nov2019
June2020
March2021
March2022
Table 2: Genesis Mineral Resources by deposit at 29 March 2022
Notes:
•0.5g/t cut-off above 280mRL, 2g/t Below 280mRL
•Rounding discrepancies may occur
Puzzle update
At Puzzle, the updated Resource includes the inaugural estimate for the April 2021 Puzzle North discovery of 232,000oz.
The mineralisation has been interpreted and estimated to an initial depth of only 150m below surface. The mineralisation remains open at depth and over much of the 2.5km strike length of the deposits.
Figure 3. Puzzle North, Puzzle, Puzzle Gap
Exploration in 2022 willtarget depth and strike extensions to Puzzle and Puzzle North, including theuntested "PuzzleGap".
The length of thePuzzle granite-greenstone contacton Genesis'tenementsnow extends to ~10km(after the recent acquisition of another ~4km). Exploration is targeting similar geological settings to the south of Puzzle.
Figure 4. Puzzle trend discovery opportunity
Next Steps - Further upside
With aggressive drilling continuing, the potential exists for further upside to be unlocked in 2022.
All existing deposits remain open along strike and at depth. The average depth of drilling at the Leonora Gold Project of ~180m below surface is less than one quarter of the average of peers in the Leonora district*.
Focus points in 2022 include extensional drilling at Admiral, Orient Well, Puzzle and Ulysses.
Additionally, with control of more than 40km of strike of highly prospective ground immediately south of Leonora,Genesis has a full pipeline of near-mine and regional exploration targets.
There issignificant opportunity for new discoveries, evidenced by the April 2021 discovery of Puzzle North. Focus points in 2022 include:
•Puzzle strike extents (~10km long granite greenstone contact)
•Regional exploration along the 15km long Ulysses-Orient Well trend
•Follow-up exploration activities at the Desdemona South JV with Kin Mining (KIN ASX)
*Leonora district peer deposits Apollo Hill, Cardinia, Darlot, Gwalia, KOTH, Jupiter, Westralia
This announcement is approved for release by Raleigh Finlayson, Managing Director for Genesis.
The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012
Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".
Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
