Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GENS MINE22
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENS MINE22

(GMD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GENS MINE22 : Leonora Resource Increases By More Than 400,000oz to 2Moz

03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) ASX Announcement - 29th March 2022

Leonora Gold Project, WA

Resource increases by more than 400,000oz to 2Moz and remains open in every direction

Expanded inventory, strong scope for further growth and robust balance sheet makes Genesis a central player in this tier-one district

HIGHLIGHTS

Substantial low-cost growth in Resources

  • Total Mineral Resource of 2Moz, up 25% from 1.6Moz at 31 March 2021

  • Growth generated in three key areas:

    • Puzzle +251,000oz to 310,000oz

    • Admiral +103,000oz to 562,000oz

    • Orient Well +55,000oz to 302,000oz

  • Discovery cost of just A$27 per Resource ounce

  • Recent shallow Puzzle North discovery contributed maiden 232,000oz; Further growth anticipated

Pipeline of substantial organic growth opportunities

  • Significant growth opportunities remain through the extension of known Resources and new discoveries; All Resources remain open, along strike and at depth

  • Significant backlog of assays pending due to congested assay labs in Western Australia; Drilling continues

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) has increased the Mineral Resource at its 100%-owned Leonora Gold Project in WA by 409,000oz to 2.0Moz. The Company expects that the Resource, which comprises 39.3Mt at 1.6g/t, will grow significantly given that the mineralisation remains open in every direction, drilling is ongoing and there is a host of assays pending.

Genesis Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said the Company had now established genuine scale in the Leonora district.

"Genesis has arrived as a central player in the tier-one district of Leonora," Mr Finlayson said.

"We have a 2Moz Resource with strong potential to grow it in every direction. We are waiting on several batches of assays and drilling is ongoing.

"At the same time, Genesis is financially robust and we are building a leading team with extensive technical and corporate experience.

"This combination gives us an enviable platform for both organic and inorganic growth.'

ABN: 72 124 772 041

ASX Code: GMD

47 Outram St

www.genesisminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005

T: +61 8 9322 6178

Mineral Resources - Summary

Table 1: Genesis Mineral Resources overview at 29 March 2022

Category

kt

Gold g/t

koz

Measured

795

5.3

135

Indicated

19,717

1.6

1,025

Inferred

18,794

1.4

857

TOTAL

39,306

1.6

2,017

The Mineral Resources Statement is reported according to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (the 'JORC Code') 2012 edition.

Figure 1. Location of Mineral Resources

The key changes to the Mineral Resources statement (compared to 31 March 2021) are:

  • Total Mineral Resources - Increased by 409,000oz (+25%) to 2.0Moz

  • Puzzle Mineral Resources - Increased by 251,000oz (+396%) to 315,000oz

  • Admiral Mineral Resources - Increased by 103,000oz (+22%) to 562,000oz

  • Orient Well Mineral Resources - Increased by 55,000oz (+22%) to 302,000oz

Post the Kookynie acquisition in June 2020, drilling has focused on Admiral, Orient Well and Puzzle, essentially "forgotten" opportunities with virtually no exploration conducted for ~20 years.

Project

COG g/t

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total

Tonnes

TAu g/tAu Ounces

Tonnes

TAu g/tAu Ounces

Tonnes

TAu g/tAu Ounces

Tonnes

TAu g/tAu Ounces

Ulysses

High Grade Low Grade

0.5/2.0

0.5

658,000 137,000

  • 6.1 129,000

  • 1.4 6,000

  • 908,000 6.3 184,000

  • 3,433,000 2.3 250,000

  • 188,000 8.2 50,000

  • 2,418,000 2.8 219,000

1,754,000 5,988,000

  • 6.4 363,000

  • 2.5 475,000

Sub Total

4,341,000

3.1

434,000

2,607,000

3.2

269,000

7,743,000

3.4

838,000

Admiral

Open Pits

0.5

5,081,000

1.5

242,000

8,741,000

1.1

318,000

13,822,000

1.3

560,000

Orient Well

Open Pits

0.5

4,304,000

1.0

138,000

4,496,000

1.1

164,000

8,800,000

1.1

302,000

Puzzle

Open Pits

0.5

5,765,000

1.1

204,000

2,950,000

1.1

107,000

8,715,000

1.1

310,000

Total

High Grade Open Pits

0.5/2.0

0.5

658,000 137,000

  • 6.1 129,000

  • 1.3 6,000

  • 908,000 6.3 184,000

  • 18,582,000 1.4 835,000

  • 188,000 8.2 50,000

  • 18,606,000 1.3 808,000

1,754,000 37,325,000

  • 6.4 363,000

  • 1.4 1,648,000

Stockpiles

226,000

0.8

6,000

226,000

0.8

6,000

GrandTotal

795,000

5.3

135,000

19,717,000

1.6

1,025,000

18,794,000

1.4

857,000

39,306,000

1.6

2,017,000

As a result, there has been no drilling at Ulysses over this period, and the Ulysses Resource is unchanged at 838,000oz (including a high-grade component of 363,000oz at 6.4g/t).

Ulysses remains open along strike and at depth; extensional drilling will resume in 2022.

Figure 2. Genesis Mineral Resource Growth - Leonora since 2016

2.0

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.0

Total Mineral Resources (Moz)

Jan 2016

Feb2017

Feb2018

Oct2018

Nov2019

June2020

March2021

March2022

Table 2: Genesis Mineral Resources by deposit at 29 March 2022

Notes:

  • 0.5g/t cut-off above 280mRL, 2g/t Below 280mRL

  • Rounding discrepancies may occur

Puzzle update

At Puzzle, the updated Resource includes the inaugural estimate for the April 2021 Puzzle North discovery of 232,000oz.

The mineralisation has been interpreted and estimated to an initial depth of only 150m below surface. The mineralisation remains open at depth and over much of the 2.5km strike length of the deposits.

Figure 3. Puzzle North, Puzzle, Puzzle Gap

Exploration in 2022 will target depth and strike extensions to Puzzle and Puzzle North, including the untested "Puzzle Gap".

The length of the Puzzle granite-greenstone contact on Genesis' tenements now extends to ~10km (after the recent acquisition of another ~4km). Exploration is targeting similar geological settings to the south of Puzzle.

Figure 4. Puzzle trend discovery opportunity

Next Steps - Further upside

With aggressive drilling continuing, the potential exists for further upside to be unlocked in 2022.

Investors:

Media:

Troy Irvin

Paul Armstrong / Nicholas Read

Genesis Minerals Limited

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 6178

T: +61 8 9388 1474

investorrelations@genesisminerals.com.au

info@readcorporate.com

COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENTS

All existing deposits remain open along strike and at depth. The average depth of drilling at the Leonora Gold Project of ~180m below surface is less than one quarter of the average of peers in the Leonora district*.

Focus points in 2022 include extensional drilling at Admiral, Orient Well, Puzzle and Ulysses.

Additionally, with control of more than 40km of strike of highly prospective ground immediately south of Leonora, Genesis has a full pipeline of near-mine and regional exploration targets.

There is significant opportunity for new discoveries, evidenced by the April 2021 discovery of Puzzle North. Focus points in 2022 include:

  • Puzzle strike extents (~10km long granite greenstone contact)

  • Regional exploration along the 15km long Ulysses-Orient Well trend

  • Follow-up exploration activities at the Desdemona South JV with Kin Mining (KIN ASX)

*Leonora district peer deposits Apollo Hill, Cardinia, Darlot, Gwalia, KOTH, Jupiter, Westralia

This announcement is approved for release by Raleigh Finlayson, Managing Director for Genesis.

For further information please contact

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012

Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENS MINE22
05:52pGENS MINE22 : Leonora Resource Increases By More Than 400,000oz to 2Moz
PU
03/20GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED(ASX : GMD) added to S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
03/10Genesis Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/10Azure Minerals Completes First Reverse Circulation Drilling at Barton Gold Project
MT
03/08Vox Royalty Up 2.6% after Offering Update on Development, Exploration
MT
03/04GENS MINE22 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GMD
PU
03/01Genesis Minerals Limited Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
02/25GENS MINE22 : Application for quotation of securities - GMD
PU
02/23GENS MINE22 : Board Update
PU
02/21Genesis Minerals Limited - Raleigh Finlayson appointed Managing Director
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 -16,3 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 372 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2020 833x
EV / Sales 2021 1 671x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart GENS MINE22
Duration : Period :
GENS MINE22 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENS MINE22
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Geoff James Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Neville Joseph Power Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENS MINE223.03%289
NEWMONT CORPORATION27.30%62 572
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.19%43 548
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.77%28 242
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.83%21 710
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED10.13%17 986