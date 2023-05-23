Advanced search
    1548   KYG3825B1059

GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION

(1548)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:34 2023-05-23 am EDT
19.90 HKD   +2.16%
GenScript Debuts GenTitan Gene Fragments Service to Expedite Gene Synthesis at Lower Cost

05/23/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Traditional DNA synthesis has long been plagued by slow, low-quality results, creating a bottleneck for researchers and impeding progress in both academic and industrial fields; in response, GenScript has launched a groundbreaking solution with the first and only commercial miniature semiconductor platform that utilizes integrated circuits to deliver high-throughput DNA synthesis.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (#SynBioBeta2023, booth 59) GenScript Biotech Corporation, the world's leading provider of life-science research tools and services, announced the debut of its breakthrough GenTitan™ Gene Fragments Synthesis service. The announcement was made at SynBioBeta 2023 in Oakland, where GenScript is presenting its latest biopharma tools.

Powered by GenScript's innovative miniature semiconductor chip (MSC) technology, GenTitan propels gene synthesis to new heights for researchers worldwide, giving scientists from academia and industry access to high-throughput, synthetic DNA for their studies, and accelerating progress in the fields of synthetic biology, protein and antibody engineering, metabolism studies, genomic research, virology, and immunology.

The GenTitan Gene Fragments Synthesis service sets new industry benchmarks in three key areas:

  1. Affordability: With a commitment to providing the lowest price on the market, researchers can now cost-effectively leverage the cutting-edge capabilities of GenTitan.
  2. High acceptance rate: GenScript confidently accepts challenging sequences, empowering researchers to explore new frontiers without limitations by tackling even the most complex sequences.
  3. Low error rate: GenScript is committed to consistently delivering gene fragments with the lowest error rate in the industry to maximize screening efficiency.

"GenScript is thrilled to unveil the GenTitan Gene Fragments Service, a game-changing solution that empowers researchers to expedite gene synthesis at a lower cost," said Cedric Wu, VP of GenScript's Innovation Center. "By leveraging our innovative MSC technology, we are redefining the boundaries of gene synthesis, delivering affordability, accepting challenging sequences from 200 bp to 1,800 bp, and offering the highest level of precision in the industry. GenTitan is a testament to our commitment to advancing biomedical research and enabling scientific breakthroughs."

GenTitan leverages proprietary MSC technology, the industry's highest-density chip for oligo synthesis, which offers 8.4 million unique electrodes at over 2.5 million per-square-centimeter density. With four chips running in parallel, 6.7 billion base pairs of DNA can be synthesized in just two days, allowing for unprecedented throughput, speed, and accuracy.

To learn more detailed information about pricing, turnaround time, and quality control measures of GenScript's GenTitan gene fragments synthesis service, visit the service page.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,000 employees globally, over 37% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 210 patents, over 800 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2022, 76,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products. For more information, visit GenScript Biotech's official website.

Media contact:
Tim Cox — ZingPR for GenScript
tim@zingpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genscript-debuts-gentitan-gene-fragments-service-to-expedite-gene-synthesis-at-lower-cost-301831720.html

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
