GenScript Expands Footprint in Singapore to Provide Premium Gene Synthesis Service

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, the world's leading provider of life-science research tools and services, announced the expansion of its Singapore facility to provide a premium gene synthesis service. The move adds an additional 976 square meters to the facility, bringing the total production footprint in Singapore to 3,500 square meters, and making it the third-largest GenScript facility worldwide. The expansion will also increase the total headcount at the Singapore facility to 150.

In February 2022, GenScript Asia-Pacific announced the opening of new recombinant protein production facility; now, that same facility will offer an advanced gene-synthesis service. This marks a significant expansion of the company's advanced gene-synthesis capability and enables GenScript to provide the premium service levels required for novel vaccine and therapeutics development in life sciences.

The Singapore facility houses state-of-the art automated workstations capable of synthesizing more than 400 genes per day. This automated technique enables precise measurement, eliminates human errors, and ensures a consistently high-quality product. The new facility aims to reduce project turnaround time for an increasingly global mix of customers while ensuring customer data are secured in Singapore. The capacity of the new facility is committed to support cell and gene therapy research and vaccine development programs.

"The expansion of our cutting-edge facility in Singapore boosts GenScript's gene synthesis production capabilities, enabling us to meet the exacting demands of our regional biotech clients," said Johnson Wang, president of GenScript Asia-Pacific. "The combination of GenScript's fast-turnaround molecular biology services and the expertise of our experienced scientific and commercial teams positions GenScript to provide the best custom service to the region."

"We understand that global supply is a huge challenge, and we remain committed to expanding our reach to meet the increasing demand for our customers worldwide. At GenScript, we take great pride in our ability to provide reliable and efficient solutions to our customers, and we are fully committed to delivering on this promise. As we continue to expand our global footprint, we remain dedicated to providing the highest-quality products and services to our customers, wherever they may be located," said Dr. Ray Chen, president of GenScript's Life Science Group.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech comprises four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform, and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, United States in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for more than 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,500 employees globally, over 38% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 190 patents, over 820 pending patent applications, and numerous trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2022, 74,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website genscript.com .

