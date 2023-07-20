Free, one-day online event features life-science leaders from academia, pharma, and biotech who are leveraging the strengths of synthetic biology technologies to develop life-changing therapies

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., the world's leading life-science research tools and services provider, announced its third annual GenScript Gene & Cell Engineering Virtual Summit, which will feature in-depth discussions and research presentations on the crucial gene-synthesis and cell-editing technologies that are transforming scientific and biomedical research today.

This free Summit will be held on July 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. Registration is open now.

"As a leader in gene synthesis and gene editing technologies, GenScript has been fortunate to work with many pioneering scientists in cell and gene engineering," said Ray Chen, Ph.D., president of GenScript Life Science Group. "We are delighted to convene leading scientists from around the world to share their research, particularly at a time when rapid advancements in cell and gene engineering are poised to significantly improve the treatment of cancer and many other diseases."

True to its commitment to Make Humans and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript continues to partner with scientists globally through its numerous advanced platforms to facilitate research and expedite discoveries. This year's summit features scientists from Arbor Biotechnologies, Editas, Regenxbio, UCLA, UCSD, University of Delaware, and Vicinitas Therapeutics.

Summit highlights

The summit showcases the role of genetic engineering in revolutionizing life-science research, advancing gene and cell therapies, and enabling the efficient development of invaluable biotherapeutics for various human diseases.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Dimitrios L. Wagner, head of R&D at the Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies (BeCAT). Dr. Wagner is an expert in immunology and genome engineering with a focus on reprogramming T/NK lymphocytes for therapeutic interventions in cancer, transplantation, and autoimmunity — in particular through CRISPR-Cas gene editing and Chimeric Antigen Receptors as well as related technologies.

He will share some of his current work, which leverages synthetic reagents in immune cell reprogramming: "CD3ζ as a novel integration site for reprogramming immune cells with Chimeric Antigen Receptors."

The summit features seven additional presentations from invited speakers working on the cutting edge of gene- and cell-engineering research, including:

Dr. Lauren Alfonse, principal scientist at Arbor Biotechnologies — Discovery and engineering of a miniature CRISPR-Cas type V-L system.

Dr. Yongli Shan, associate director of discovery biology at Vicinitas Therapeutics — Advancing protein stabilization therapeutic development and DUBTAC drug discovery through gene and cell engineering.

Dr. Samantha Yost , senior scientist at REGENXBIO — Characterization and biodistribution of REGENXBIO NAV ® platform capsids : under-employed gene therapy vector AAV7 .

REGENXBIO biodistribution REGENXBIO NAV capsids Dr. John Zuris , director of editing technologies at Editas Medicine — SLEEK: A highly efficient transgene knock-in technology in clinically relevant cell types.

At the conclusion of the sessions, GenScript RSBU Head of Marketing Kay Chuang will recognize the winners of the 2023 MolecularCloud Distinguished Research Awards.

Why attend?

One day of exceptional scientific sessions, entirely online, with free registration.

Engage and network with leaders in the field — from your desk!

Learn about the latest discoveries, deep insights, and visions for the future from experts in the field.

Free registration is open now .

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK:1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,000 employees globally, over 37% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 210 patents, over 800 pending patent applications, and a significant number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2022, 76,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products. For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website genscript.com.

Media contact

GenScript USA Inc.

Tim Cox, ZingPR

tim@zingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genscript-to-host-third-annual-gene--cell-engineering-virtual-summit-301882473.html

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation