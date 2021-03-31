Genscript Biotech : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

金斯瑞生物科技股份有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1548)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

AND

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Genscript Biotech Corporation (the "Company") announces that the Company has resolved to make grants of share options under the share option scheme adopted on 7 December 2015 (the "Share Option Scheme") and restricted shares under the restricted share award scheme (the "RSA Scheme") adopted on 22 March 2019.

THE GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This section of the announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

"Stock Exchange").

The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 March 2021 (the "Date of Grant"), 100,000 share options (the "Option(s)") to subscribe for an aggregate of 100,000 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each of the Company (the "Share(s)") were granted to selected grantees (the "Option Grantee(s)"), subject to acceptance of the Option Grantees, under the Share Option Scheme. Details of the Options granted are set out as follows:

Date of Grant:

Exercise price of Options granted:

Number of Options granted:

Closing price of the Shares on the Date of Grant:

Average closing price per Share for the five

  • business days immediately preceding
  • the Date of Grant:

Validity period of the Options:

31 March 2021

HK$13.892 per Share

100,000 Options

HK$13.68 per Share

HK$13.892 per Share

31 March 2021 to 30 March 2031, both date inclusive

1

None of the Option Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

THE GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 22 March 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the RSA Scheme, a summary of the principal terms of which was set out in the Announcement. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 March 2021, employees of the Company (the "RSA Grantees") were granted 213,906 Restricted Shares (the "RSA Shares"), subject to acceptance of the RSA Grantees, pursuant to the RSA Scheme (the "RSA Grant"). Details of the RSA Grant are set out as follows:

Number of RSA Shares:

213,906 Restricted Shares, representing approximately

0.0109% of the issued share capital of the Company as at

the date of this announcement

RSA Grantees:

Employees of the Company and to the best knowledge

of the Directors, none of the RSA Grantees is a Director,

chief executive or substantial shareholder (as defined in the

Listing Rules) of the Company or an associate (as defined in

the Listing Rules) of any of them

Date of Grant:

31 March 2021

Market price of the Shares:

The closing price per Share on the Stock Exchange on the

date of grant of the Restricted Shares is HK$13.68 per Share

The RSA Shares have been acquired by the Trustee through on-market transactions and are currently held by the Trustee in accordance with the Rules and the Trust Deed until the end of the relevant Vesting Date and be transferred to the RSA Grantees upon satisfaction of the relevant vesting conditions as may be specified by the Board at the time of making the RSA Grant. As no new Shares will be issued by the Company as a result of the RSA Grant, the RSA Grant will not result in any dilution effect on the shareholdings of existing shareholders of the Company.

By order of the Board

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Meng Jiange

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Meng Jiange, Ms. Wang Ye and Dr. Zhu Li; the non-executive Directors are Dr. Wang Luquan, Mr. Pan Yuexin and Ms. Wang Jiafen; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Guo Hongxin, Mr. Dai Zumian, Mr. Pan Jiuan and Dr. Wang Xuehai.

*  For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

GenScript Biotech Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:42:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 M - -
Net income 2020 -253 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,0x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 3 438 M 3 438 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 601
Free-Float 55,1%
