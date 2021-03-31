Genscript Biotech : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

金斯瑞生物科技股份有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1548)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

AND

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Genscript Biotech Corporation (the "Company") announces that the Company has resolved to make grants of share options under the share option scheme adopted on 7 December 2015 (the "Share Option Scheme") and restricted shares under the restricted share award scheme (the "RSA Scheme") adopted on 22 March 2019.

THE GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This section of the announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

"Stock Exchange").

The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 March 2021 (the "Date of Grant"), 100,000 share options (the "Option(s)") to subscribe for an aggregate of 100,000 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each of the Company (the "Share(s)") were granted to selected grantees (the "Option Grantee(s)"), subject to acceptance of the Option Grantees, under the Share Option Scheme. Details of the Options granted are set out as follows: