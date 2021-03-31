Genscript Biotech : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

None of the Option Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.
THE GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARES
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 22 March 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the RSA Scheme, a summary of the principal terms of which was set out in the Announcement. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 March 2021, employees of the Company (the "RSA Grantees") were granted 213,906 Restricted Shares (the "RSA Shares"), subject to acceptance of the RSA Grantees, pursuant to the RSA Scheme (the "RSA Grant"). Details of the RSA Grant are set out as follows:
Number of RSA Shares:
213,906 Restricted Shares, representing approximately
0.0109% of the issued share capital of the Company as at
the date of this announcement
RSA Grantees:
Employees of the Company and to the best knowledge
of the Directors, none of the RSA Grantees is a Director,
chief executive or substantial shareholder (as defined in the
Listing Rules) of the Company or an associate (as defined in
the Listing Rules) of any of them
Date of Grant:
31 March 2021
Market price of the Shares:
The closing price per Share on the Stock Exchange on the
date of grant of the Restricted Shares is HK$13.68 per Share
The RSA Shares have been acquired by the Trustee through on-market transactions and are currently held by the Trustee in accordance with the Rules and the Trust Deed until the end of the relevant Vesting Date and be transferred to the RSA Grantees upon satisfaction of the relevant vesting conditions as may be specified by the Board at the time of making the RSA Grant. As no new Shares will be issued by the Company as a result of the RSA Grant, the RSA Grant will not result in any dilution effect on the shareholdings of existing shareholders of the Company.
By order of the Board
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Meng Jiange
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 31 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Meng Jiange, Ms. Wang Ye and Dr. Zhu Li; the non-executive Directors are Dr. Wang Luquan, Mr. Pan Yuexin and Ms. Wang Jiafen; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Guo Hongxin, Mr. Dai Zumian, Mr. Pan Jiuan and Dr. Wang Xuehai.
