  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GenSight Biologics S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIGHT   FR0013183985

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.

(SIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:09 2023-05-10 am EDT
0.8040 EUR   +17.37%
12:51pGensight Biologics S A : Announces the Filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document and Reschedules its Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023
PU
12:31pGensight Biologics S A : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/26EMA Says Application For Marketing Authorisation For The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Lumevoq Withdrawn
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GenSight Biologics S A : Announces the Filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document and Reschedules its Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2023

05/10/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Paris, France, Wednesday May 10, 2023, 6:00 pm CEST - GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD) in English with the French market authority (Autorités des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under the reference D.23-0406.

"We are actively preparing for a Scientific Advice meeting with the EMA expected in Q3 this year to agree on a clear and feasible pathway for LUMEVOQ to be approved in Europe as soon as possible," commented Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of GenSight Biologics. "In the meantime, we are also advancing a number of discussions with possible partners on strategic opportunities, including a merger or acquisition, assessed as one of the relevant options to move forward."

"We have taken immediate measures to significantly reduce our cash burn and therefore our financing needs for 2023 and 2024," added Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer of GenSight Biologics. "In order to immediately extend our cash runway beyond the end of June and be able to claim the €12 million EIB 2nd Tranche in Q3, pending the validation campaign results for LUMEVOQ, we are moving forward with negotiations on a limited bridge financing with a few existing and new investors, aiming at closing in coming weeks."

The universal registration document notably includes:

  • the 2022 annual financial report;
  • the management report;
  • the report on corporate governance; and
  • the description of the share buyback program.

This universal registration document may be consulted on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com), "Investors" section, and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

As announced on April 20, 2023, GenSight Biologics decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting (AGM) initially scheduled on May 16, 2023. The AGM will now take place on June 21, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gensight Biologics SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:50:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
