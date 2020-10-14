Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GenSight Biologics S.A.    SIGHT   FR0013183985

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.

(SIGHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GenSight Biologics S A : Appoints Elsy Boglioli to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Paris, France, October 14, 2020, 7:30 am CEST - GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Elsy Boglioli to its Board of Directors, replacing Bpifrance Participations. Mrs. Boglioli is joining as an independent Director.

'I am particularly excited to be joining the GenSight team as they have just filed for approval of LUMEVOQ, their lead product for the treatment of LHON,' commented Elsy Boglioli. 'I look forward to working with the management team and the Board in order to make this product available to patients in need, as soon as possible, and in multiple geographies - hence fueling company growth and transformation.'

Elsy is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Up, a healthcare advisory firm supporting companies in strong scale up or transformation phases, mainly in the field of cell and gene therapy. She has far-reaching expertise and a broad network within the pharma and medtech industries.

Before she created Bio-Up, Elsy was Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Cellectis, a French biotechnology company focused on gene editing and its applications in oncology. At Cellectis she led various strategic and operational functions: strategy, business development, clinical trials program management, as well as manufacturing, with the objective of building in-house capacity. Prior to joining Cellectis, Elsy worked at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for 12 years. She served as Partner and Managing Director in the Paris Office, was the leader of BCG's biotech-focused business in Europe. She worked closely with biotech and pharma companies on topics such as specialty product launch optimization, partnering and M&A.

Elsy graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, France and holds a master's degree in economy and management from the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain. She also completed a College degree in Immuno-oncology at Institut Gustave Roussy in Paris, France.

'As we are transforming from an R&D company to a commercial organization, Elsy's extensive experience in both the pharma industry and corporate strategy will be a fantastic contribution to GenSight,' said Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics. 'I take the opportunity to thank Bpifrance Participations for their support on the journey from the IPO to the European regulatory filing of LUMEVOQ.'

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Disclaimer

Gensight Biologics SA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 06:09:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
02:10aGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Appoints Elsy Boglioli to its Board of Directors
PU
01:31aGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Appoints Elsy Boglioli to Its Board of Directors
BU
10/12GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Corporate presentation, October 2020
PU
09/29GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Announces Publication of Meta-Analysis Confirming that ..
AQ
09/28GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Announces Publication of Meta-Analysis Confirming that Spon..
BU
09/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : reports new analysis demonstrating statistically signif..
AQ
09/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Corporate presentation, September 2020
PU
09/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : reports new analysis demonstrating statistically signif..
PU
09/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Reports New Analysis Demonstrating Statistically Significan..
BU
09/16GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Submits EU Marketing Authorisation Application for LUME..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12,5 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net income 2020 -16,7 M -19,6 M -19,6 M
Net cash 2020 4,70 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 161 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
GenSight Biologics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,73 €
Last Close Price 4,91 €
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 98,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Wyzga Chairman
Thomas Gidoin Chief Financial Officer
Magali Taiel Chief Medical Officer
José-Alain Sahel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.91.95%189
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-0.75%80 928
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.10%71 524
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.92%63 301
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.65%38 763
BEIGENE, LTD.82.93%27 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group