GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS
(Code ISIN : FR0013183985)
CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED ON DECEMBER 28, 2022 THE MAIN TERMS OF WHICH ARE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPANY'S PROSPECTUS APPROVED ON NOVEMBER 21, 2023 UNDER NUMBER 23-481 AND AVAILABLE ON THE WEBSITE OF THE FRENCH
AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
Number of
Nominal
shares
Number of
value of the
comprising
Transaction
Date
convertible
the share
shares issued
bonds after
capital after
amortization
amortization
Amortization
of the
06/28/2024
1,930,195
94.737 €
103,825,959
convertible
bonds
