GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS

(Code ISIN : FR0013183985)

CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED ON DECEMBER 28, 2022 THE MAIN TERMS OF WHICH ARE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPANY'S PROSPECTUS APPROVED ON NOVEMBER 21, 2023 UNDER NUMBER 23-481 AND AVAILABLE ON THE WEBSITE OF THE FRENCH

AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Number of

Nominal

shares

Number of

value of the

comprising

Transaction

Date

convertible

the share

shares issued

bonds after

capital after

amortization

amortization

Amortization

of the

06/28/2024

1,930,195

94.737 €

103,825,959

convertible

bonds

