GenSight Biologics S.A. specializes in the research and development of gene therapies for the treatment of mitochondrial diseases and eye neurodegeneratives. At the end of 2023, the company had a portfolio of 2 products, including 1 in phase III clinical development (Lumevoq for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy) and 1 in phase I/II clinical development (GS030 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa).