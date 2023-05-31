GenSight Biologics S A : Nominees to the Board of Directors – 2022 General Meeting

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS
A French Société Anonyme (corporation) with share capital of 1,158,389 .78 Euros 74 rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine 75012 Paris
751 164 757 - Paris Trade and Companies Registry
NOMINEES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 25,
2022
USUAL NAME: Elsy BOGLIOLI
PERSONAL HOME ADDRESS: 35 rue de Bellechasse 75007 Paris, FRANCE
DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: 02/02/1982 in Paris, FRANCE
OFFICES THAT EXPIRED IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS IN OTHER COMPANIES:
Elsy Boglioli is the founder and CEO of Bio-Up, a healthcare advisory firm supporting companies in strong scale up or transformation phases, mainly in the field of cell and gene therapy. She has far-reaching expertise and a broad network within the pharma and medtech industries. Before she created Bio-Up, Elsy was Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Cellectis, a French biotechnology company focused on gene editing and its applications in oncology. At Cellectis she led various strategic and operational functions: strategy, business development, clinical trials program management, as well as manufacturing, with the objective of building in-house capacity. Prior to joining Cellectis, Elsy worked at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for 12 years. She served as Partner and Managing Director in the Paris Office, was the leader of BCG's biotech-focused business in Europe. She worked closely with Biotech and Pharma companies on topics such as specialty product launch optimization, partnering and M&A.
Elsy graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, France and holds a master's degree in economy and management from the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain. She also completed a College degree in Immuno-oncology at Institut Gustave Roussy.
OFFICES IN THE COMPANY: Independent director
NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE CORPORATION OWNED: 0
USUAL NAME: Simone SEITER
PERSONAL HOME ADDRESS: Schillerstr. 29 61350 Bad Homburg, GERMANY
DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: 12/22/1966 - Offenburg GERMANY
OFFICES THAT EXPIRED IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS IN OTHER COMPANIES:
Simone Seiter, M.D., Ph.D. has served as a director since April 2017. Dr. Seiter has worked as Senior Partner with Simon- Kucher & Partners since 2020 leading the global Life Sciences commercial strategy consulting practice. In 2020 she cofounded Priothera a oncology focused pre-commercial biotech company based in Ireland where she now serves as the head of the clinical and commercial advisory board. Prior to joining Simon-Kucher & Partners she worked as a Vice President with IQVIA (formerly QuintilesIMS) based in Frankfurt, Germany from 2006 to 2019. Prior to joining IQVIA she worked at Capgemini as a consultant for six years and served as a postdoctoral Fellow at the National Institutes of Health (United States) for two years. Previously, Dr. Seiter worked at the Universities of Heidelberg and Homburg, Germany as board certified dermatologist.
Dr. Seiter holds an M.D. Ph.D. degree from the University of Heidelberg and an MBA from the University of Applied Sciences in Neu-Ulm, Germany.
OFFICES IN THE COMPANY: Independent director, Chair of the compensation committee, member of the audit committee
NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE CORPORATION OWNED: 0
USUAL NAME: Maritza McIntyre
PERSONAL HOME ADDRESS: 37 Wall Street apt 18M NY 10005 New York, NY, USA
DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: 05/14/1965 - Detroit, Michigan USA
OFFICES THAT EXPIRED IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS IN OTHER COMPANIES:
Maritza C. McIntyre, Ph.D. is the President of Advanced Therapies Partners, LLC. Dr. McIntyre has 20 years of experience in the development, evaluation and regulation of biological and small molecule products within startup biotech firms, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and as a consultant. Dr. McIntyre was a product reviewer and ultimately Branch Chief in the Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies at FDA/CBER, where she was actively involved in policy development and liaison activities to stakeholder groups. She has since worked in regulatory affairs and product development at Bavarian Nordic, REGENXBIO, Inc. and NanoCor Therapeutics (acquired by Bayer). She served as Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Product Development at Bamboo Therapeutics where, as part of the senior management team, she participated in portfolio selection, product development and fundraising that resulted in an initial $50 million finance round and ultimate the sale of the company to Pfizer. Most recently she served as the Chief Development Officer at StrideBio, Inc. where she oversaw the development of neurological gene therapy programs partnered with Takeda and Sarepta as well as internal cardiac gene therapy programs. As president of Advanced Therapies Partners LLC, Dr. McIntyre provided strategic regulatory and product development advice to biotech companies, academics, and venture capital firms. Through her participation in industry associations, including ASGCT and the Standards Coordinating Body she has continued to contribute to gene therapy regulatory policy development.
Dr. McIntyre received a Ph.D. in virology from the University of Chicago and graduated magna cum laude with an Honors B.S. in biology from Wayne State University.
OFFICES IN THE COMPANY: Independent director
NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE CORPORATION OWNED: 0
LEGAL CORPORATE NAME: Sofinnova Partners SAS
REGISTERED OFFICE: 7/11 Boulevard Haussman - 75009 Paris, FRANCE
RCS: 413 388 596
REGISTRATION DATE: 08/25/1997
COMPANY PURPOSE: Sofinnova Partners is an independent venture capital firm, a European leader in funding for start-ups,early-stage companies, corporate spin-offs and occasionally turnaround situations
OFFICES IN THE COMPANY: None
NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE CORPORATION OWNED: 7,129,233
INFORMATION REGARDING THE EXPECTED PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE
USUAL NAME: Cédric Moreau
PERSONAL HOME ADDRESS: Sofinnova Partners - 7/11 Boulevard Haussman - 75009 Paris, FRANCE
DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: 07/15/1976 - Clamart, FRANCE
OFFICES THAT EXPIRED IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS IN OTHER COMPANIES:
Cedric joined Sofinnova Partners in June 2018 and brings 18 years of experience in life sciences investment banking. He brings to the Sofinnova Crossover team his transactional expertise in the biopharma industry, with an extensive network of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), bankers and lawyers.
Cedric joined from Oddo BHF where he was Managing Director and Head of Healthcare at the Corporate Finance department. In 2017, Oddo BHF was top ranked in the European biotech equity capital market deals league tables. Prior to this, he was Director at Bryan Garnier & Co where he completed several sizeable cross border transactions. In total, he has managed transactions (IPO/ FOn/ PIPEs) in European healthcare companies totaling around €2bn in value. He is well known to the Sofinnova team having executed several mandates for portfolio companies. Before his corporate finance career, he spent 10 years as a Healthcare Equity Analyst and was several times EXTEL top ranked (awarded for both individual and team performances) at Natixis and Fortis. He was in charge of both listed biotech and pharma companies coverage. He brings to the Crossover team his transactional expertise in the biopharma industry, with an extensive network of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), bankers and lawyers.
Cedric holds a Master's in Economics and post-graduate diploma in Finance and Taxation (Sorbonne) and Diploma from the Société Française des Analystes Financiers (SFAF).
OFFICES IN THE COMPANY: Member of the compensation committee
NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE CORPORATION OWNED: 0