GenSight Biologics S A : Securities Note

It is effective during a period of 12 months as from its approval, ending on October 22, 2021, and should be completed by a supplement to the prospectus in case of a significant new factor or material mistake or material inaccuracy pursuant to article 23 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the quality of the securities that are the subject of this securities note. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the securities.

This securities note (the "Securities Note") is made available in connection with the admission to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") of new ordinary shares to be issued by the Company in connection with a share capital increase without preferential subscription rights reserved to categories of persons satisfying determined characteristics for an amount of approximately 25 million euros (premium included), representing 5,954,650 new shares at a price of 4.20 euros per share (the "Offering").

PRELIMINARY NOTE

In the Prospectus, "Company" and "GenSight Biologics" mean GenSight Biologics S.A., a corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 843,459.05 euros, with registered office at 74, rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France and registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 751 164 757.

Forward-looking statements

This Prospectus contains statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of the Company. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future or conditional tense, or by the use of forward-looking terms such as "considers", "envisages", "believes", "aims", "expects", "intends", "should", "anticipates", "estimates", "thinks", "wishes" and "might", or, if applicable, the negative form of such terms and similar expressions or similar terminology. Such information is not historical in nature and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance. Such information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Company considers reasonable. Such information is subject to change or modification based on uncertainties in the economic, financial, competitive or regulatory environments. This information is contained in several chapters of the Prospectus and includes statements relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and targets with respect to its markets, strategies, growth, results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. The Company's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Prospectus. Except for any applicable legal or regulatory requirements, the Company expressly declines any obligation to release any updates to any forward-looking statements contained in this Prospectus to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, on which any forward-looking statement contained in this Prospectus is based. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment; it is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could have significantly different results from those set out in any forward-looking statements, it being noted that such forward-looking statements do not constitute a guarantee of actual results.

Information on the Market and Competitive Environment

This Prospectus contains, in particular in Chapter 5, "Business Overview" of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and in Chapter 3 "Business" of the Amendment, information relating to the Company's markets and to its competitive position. The Company believes that the information contained herein in relation to the Company's markets and competitive position is reliable, but the information has not been verified by an independent expert, and the Company cannot guarantee that a third party using different methods to collect, analyze or compute market data would arrive at the same results. Unless otherwise indicated, the information contained in this Prospectus related to market shares and the size of relevant markets are the Company's estimates and are provided for illustrative purposes only.

Risk Factors

Investors should carefully consider the risk factors set forth in Chapter 3, "Risk Factors", of the 2019 Universal Registration Document, in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the Amendment and in Section 2, "Risk Factors", of this Securities Note before making their investment decision. The occurrence of all or any of these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company's business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition or prospects. Furthermore, additional risks that have not yet been identified or that are not considered material by the Company at the date of the approbation of this Prospectus by the AMF could produce adverse effects.

Websites and Hyperlinks

References to any website or the content of any hyperlink contained in this Prospectus do not form a part of this Prospectus.

