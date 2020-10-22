GenSight Biologics S A : Successfully Raises 25 Million in an Oversubscribed Private Placement With Us and European Institutional Investors

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announces today the success of its previously announced capital increase. The transaction was led by Arix Bioscience plc (LON: ARIX), Invus and Sofinnova Partners.

The Company has issued 5,954,650 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.025 each (the "New Shares"), for total gross proceeds of approximately €25 million by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process to the benefit of categories of persons (the "Reserved Offering"). The book was oversubscribed, based on demand from new and existing investors.

The issue price of the New Shares is €4.20 per share, representing a 12.5% discount to the volume weighted average of the share prices on Euronext Paris for the last five trading sessions preceding the date on which the issuance price is set (ie., October 15, 16, 19, 20 and 21, 2020), in accordance with the 19th resolution of the combined annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 29, 2020.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Reserved Offering to actively prepare the commercial launch of LUMEVOQ® in Europe and finance the end of its clinical development necessary for the filing of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") in the United States ; and to prepare a Phase III clinical trial of GS030 in the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Terms of the Reserved offering

Following the issuance of the New Shares, the Company's total share capital will be €992,325.30 equal to 39,693,012 shares, each with a value of €0.025.

The New Shares, representing 17.6% of the share capital and voting rights before the issuance, and 15% after the issuance, were issued by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company pursuant to and within the limits of the delegations of authority granted by the Board of Directors of the Company as of the date of this press release. On an illustrative basis, the participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital before the Reserved Offering and who did not participate in the Reserved Offering will hold 0.85% of the Company's share capital after the issuance.

The existing shareholders, Sofinnova Partners and Bpifrance Investissement, which hold 16.6% and 2.9% stakes in the Company, respectively, have subscribed to the Reserved Offering.

In addition, other investors including Invus and Arix Bioscience plc (LON: ARIX) have subscribed to the Reserved Offering.

Following the issuance of the New Shares, the shareholding structure of the Company would be as follows:

Before the Offering After the Offering Shareholders Shareholders (non-diluted) Shareholders (diluted)(1) Shareholders (non-diluted) Shareholders (diluted)(1) Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights 5% Shareholders Sofinnova 5,610,044 16.6% 5,610,044 14.5% 6,681,472 16.8% 6,681,472 15.0% 3SBio 2,110,595 6.3% 2,110,595 5.5% 2,110,595 5.3% 2,110,595 4.7% Kreos Capital (Expert Fund) LP - - 2,121,003 5.5% - - 2,121,003 4.8% Bpifrance Participations 2,000,000 5.9% 2,000,000 5.2% 2,000,000 5.0% 2,000,000 4.5% Bpifrance Investissement 975,666 2.9% 975,666 2.5% 1,213,761 3.1% 1,213,761 2.7% Directors and Executive Officers 1,687,600 5.0% 3,261,600 8.4% 1,687,600 4.3% 3,261,600 7.3% Employees 503,000 1.5% 851,000 2.2% 503,000 1.3% 851,000 1.9% Other shareholders (total) 20,851,457 61.8% 21,726,799 56.2% 25,496,584 64.2% 26,371,926 59.1% Total 33,738,362 100.0% 38,656,707 100.0% 39,693,012 100.0% 44,611,357 100.0%

Based on a maximum of 4,918,345 shares that may be issued by the Company following the exercise of share warrants, founder share warrants, free shares, stock options and convertible bonds

Lock-up

In connection with the Reserved Offering, the Company has entered into a lock-up agreement restricting the issuance of additional ordinary shares for a period ending 90 days after the settlement and delivery of the New Shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer and Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer as well as Sofinnova Partners and Bpifrance Investissement, existing shareholders, are also subject to a lock-up for a period of 90 days after the settlement and delivery of the New Shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Admission of the New Shares

Settlement of the Reserved Offering and admission of the New Shares to trading on Euronext Paris, on the same trading line as the existing shares under the same ISIN code FR0013183985, are scheduled for October 26, 2020.

Bryan, Garnier & Co Limited and Chardan are acting as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Placement Agents in connection with the Reserved Offering (the "Managers"). The Reserved Offering was not guaranteed. The Reserved Offering was, however, subject to a placement agreement between the Company and the Managers (the "Placement Agreement"). The Placement Agreement may be terminated by the Managers at any time up to (and including) the settlement-delivery date of the Reserved Offering on October 26, 2020 subject to certain customary conditions for this type of agreement. If the Placement Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms, all investor orders placed under the Reserved Offering will be null and void. The Placement Agreement does not constitute a firm underwriting (garantie de bonne fin) within the meaning of Article L. 225-145 of the French Code de commerce.

Documentation

Application to list the New Shares on Euronext Paris will be made pursuant to a listing prospectus (the "Prospectus"), subject to the approval by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") to be delivered on or about October 22, 2020 and comprising (i) the 2019 universal registration document (document d'enregistrement universel) of the Company filed with the AMF on April, 8, 2020 under number D.20-0271 (the “URD”); (ii) its amendment to be filed with the AMF on October 22, 2020 (the “Amendment”) and (iii) a securities note, containing a summary of the Prospectus in French and in English (the “Securities Note”).

Risk Factors

The Company draws the public’s attention to (i) the risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in section 3 of the URD and section 2 of the Amendment, which are available free of charge on the website of the Company (https://www.gensight-biologics.com) and of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org), and (ii) to the risk factors related to the Reserved Offering that will be presented in section 2 of the Securities Note.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

