Paris, France, May 30, 2024, 7:30 pm CEST - The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, met.on May 29, 2024, at 9:00 am CEST at the Company's headquarters, 74 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France.The General Meeting was chaired by Laurence Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

All resolutions recommended by the Board and submitted to the Combined General Meeting were adopted with the exception of the A and B resolutions which were rejected, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors. The quorum on first convening amounted to 46.81%.

The results of the vote by resolution are available on the Company's website in the Investors section (www.gensight-biologics.com/investors-media).