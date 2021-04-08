Log in
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.

(SIGHT)
GenSight Biologics S A : Nominees to the Board of Directors – 2021 General Meeting

04/08/2021
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS

A French Société Anonyme (corporation) with share capital of 1,149,431.93 Euros 74 rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine 75012 Paris

751 164 757 - Paris Trade and Companies Registry

NOMINEES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 29,

2021

USUAL NAME: Bernard GILLY

PERSONAL HOME ADDRESS: 1 B Allée du Sauze - 69160 Tassin La Demi Lune,

FRANCE

DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: 03/11/1957 in Lyon, FRANCE

OFFICES THAT EXPIRED IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS IN OTHER COMPANIES:

Bernard Gilly, Ph.D., one of our founders, has served as our Chief Executive Officer since our creation. From our creation through 2016, Dr. Gilly served as Chairman of our Board of Directors. From 2011 through 2014, Dr. Gilly served as Chief Executive Officer at Pixium Vision and from which date he has served as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Mr. Gilly currently serves on the boards of Prophesee S.A. (formerly Chronocam) and EyeTechCare S.A.

Dr. Gilly received an engineering degree from École Nationale d'Agronomie and a Ph.D. from Université de Rennes.

OFFICES IN THE COMPANY:

Chief Executive Officer

NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE CORPORATION OWNED:

1,232,600

USUAL NAME: Michael WYZGA

PERSONAL HOME ADDRESS: 80 Beacon Street, Apt 4, Boston MA 02108, USA

DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: 03/11/1955 in Rhode Island, USA

OFFICES THAT EXPIRED IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS IN OTHER COMPANIES:

Michael Wyzga has served as a director since 2013 and as our Chairman since March 2016. Mr. Wyzga is currently the President of MSW Consulting, Inc., a private company focused on strategic biotechnology consulting. From February 2014 to December 2018, Mr. Wyzga served as a member of the Board of Directors of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, where he was also a member of the compensation committee and chair of the audit committee. Since February 2015, Mr. Wyzga has also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Exact Sciences Corporation, a publicly traded medical technology company, where he is also Chair of the audit committee and member of the compensation committee. Since October 2013, Mr. Wyzga has also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he is also a member of the audit committee. Since July 2018, Mr. Wyzga has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Wyzga received an M.B.A. from Providence College and a B.S. from Suffolk University.

OFFICES IN THE COMPANY:

Chairman of the Board of Directors

NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE CORPORATION OWNED:

0

Disclaimer

Gensight Biologics SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
