GenSight Biologics S A : Notice of General Meeting on April 29, 2021

Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) activities to support the marketing authorisation application of LUMEVOQ® in Europe.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to €2.0 million in 2020 from €0.8 million in 2019 to reflect the ramp up of key strategic marketing and market access activities in preparation for the expected commercial launch of LUMEVOQ® in Europe in 2022.

General and administrative expenses increased to €8.0 million in 2020 compared to €5.7 million in 2019. This increase was mainly driven by non-cashshare-based compensation expenses, in accordance with IFRS2, as well as the related accrued social contribution increasing over the period alongside the share price.

The Company's operating loss was reduced by 17.7% in 2020 amounting to €24.9 million compared to €30.3 million in 2019, both driven by the increase in revenues generated by ATUs of LUMEVOQ® in France and the reduction in research and development expenses over the period.

The financial loss in 2020 amounted to €9.1 million compared to €0.6 million in 2019. The amount in 2020 was essentially composed of the change in derivative financial instrument fair value of the convertible option and share warrants attached to the bond financing with Kreos between December 31, 2019 and 2020, which should be recognized in profit or loss in accordance with IFRS9. The related €7.4 million non-cash financial expense in 2020 was mainly driven by the share price increase over the period.

The Company's net loss in 2020 amounted to €34.0 million compared to €30.9 million in 2019. The average weighted number of shares increased to 35.1m in 2020 from 28.4m in 2019 leading the loss per share to decrease by 11.0% to €(0.97) in 2020 from €(1.09) in 2019. Excluding both share-based compensation (IFRS2) and financial Kreos-related (IFRS9) non-cash expenses, the adjusted net loss improved to €22.5 million in 2020 from €29.4 in 2019.

Net cash flows from operating activities significantly improved over the period at €(15.0) million in 2020 compared to €(28.1) million a year earlier, primarily as a result of revenues generated by ATUs of LUMEVOQ® in France, the reduction in research and development expenses over the period, as well as a positive change in working capital in 2020.

Net cash flows from investment activities amounted to €(0.4) million in 2020 compared to €(0.1) million in 2019, mainly driven by the activity of the Company's liquidity contract.

Net cash flows from financing activities amounted to €33.9 million in 2020, reflecting the net proceeds from the private placement in October for €23.1 million, the state-guaranteed loan (Prêt Garanti par l'État or PGE) obtained for a total of €6.8 million, as well as the Tranche B of the bond financing from Kreos, for an amount of €3.9 million, compared to €21.2 million in 2019, reflecting the net proceeds from the private placement in February for €7.9 million, as well as Tranche A of the bond financing from Kreos and the private placement in December for €5.7 million and €8.3 million, respectively.