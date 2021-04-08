GenSight Biologics S A : Notice of General Meeting on April 29, 2021

PARTICIPATE IN THE GENERAL MEETING ............................................................................
BRIEF STATEMENT OF THE COMPANY'S SITUATION
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.
Consolidated Financial Situation
The Company's operating income significantly increased by 51.5% to €7.4 million in 2020 from €4.9 million in 2019. This increase was primarily driven by revenues generated by LUMEVOQ® through the named patient Temporary Authorisation for Use ("ATU nominative") granted by the French National Drug Safety Agency (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament or ANSM) at a price of €700,000 per patient for a bilateral injection. These revenues amounted to €4.4 million2 in 2020 compared to €0.7 million in 2019. The Company also generated research tax credit (Crédit Impôt Recherche or CIR), amounting to €2.8 million in 2020 compared to €4.2 million in 2019. The decrease in CIR was due to a reduction in R&D expenses in 2020 over 2019.
Research and development expenses were reduced 22.0% year-on-year to €22.4 million in 2020 compared to €28.7 million in 2019. This significant decrease was primarily driven by both RESCUE and REVERSE Phase III trials being completed, as well as the recruitment of the REFLECT Phase III trial ended, both in 2019. Although, we continued to invest in Chemistry,
Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) activities to support the marketing authorisation application of LUMEVOQ® in Europe.
Sales and marketing expenses increased to €2.0 million in 2020 from €0.8 million in 2019 to reflect the ramp up of key strategic marketing and market access activities in preparation for the expected commercial launch of LUMEVOQ® in Europe in 2022.
General and administrative expenses increased to €8.0 million in 2020 compared to €5.7 million in 2019. This increase was mainly driven by non-cashshare-based compensation expenses, in accordance with IFRS2, as well as the related accrued social contribution increasing over the period alongside the share price.
The Company's operating loss was reduced by 17.7% in 2020 amounting to €24.9 million compared to €30.3 million in 2019, both driven by the increase in revenues generated by ATUs of LUMEVOQ® in France and the reduction in research and development expenses over the period.
The financial loss in 2020 amounted to €9.1 million compared to €0.6 million in 2019. The amount in 2020 was essentially composed of the change in derivative financial instrument fair value of the convertible option and share warrants attached to the bond financing with Kreos between December 31, 2019 and 2020, which should be recognized in profit or loss in accordance with IFRS9. The related €7.4 million non-cash financial expense in 2020 was mainly driven by the share price increase over the period.
The Company's net loss in 2020 amounted to €34.0 million compared to €30.9 million in 2019. The average weighted number of shares increased to 35.1m in 2020 from 28.4m in 2019 leading the loss per share to decrease by 11.0% to €(0.97) in 2020 from €(1.09) in 2019. Excluding both share-based compensation (IFRS2) and financial Kreos-related (IFRS9) non-cash expenses, the adjusted net loss improved to €22.5 million in 2020 from €29.4 in 2019.
Net cash flows from operating activities significantly improved over the period at €(15.0) million in 2020 compared to €(28.1) million a year earlier, primarily as a result of revenues generated by ATUs of LUMEVOQ® in France, the reduction in research and development expenses over the period, as well as a positive change in working capital in 2020.
Net cash flows from investment activities amounted to €(0.4) million in 2020 compared to €(0.1) million in 2019, mainly driven by the activity of the Company's liquidity contract.
Net cash flows from financing activities amounted to €33.9 million in 2020, reflecting the net proceeds from the private placement in October for €23.1 million, the state-guaranteed loan (Prêt Garanti par l'État or PGE) obtained for a total of €6.8 million, as well as the Tranche B of the bond financing from Kreos, for an amount of €3.9 million, compared to €21.2 million in 2019, reflecting the net proceeds from the private placement in February for €7.9 million, as well as Tranche A of the bond financing from Kreos and the private placement in December for €5.7 million and €8.3 million, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled €37.9 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to €19.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The amounts of expected future cash flows related to the reimbursement of our financial debts were €2.1 million at less than one year and €17.7 million at more than one year.
COVID-19 sanitary crisis and its impacts on the operations
The REVERSE and RESCUE Phase III trials of LUMEVOQ® for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) are completed, and patients have been transferred to long-termfollow-up for an additional 3-year period. Given the follow-up nature of these visits and the stability of patients with no safety concern, the Company confirms that the Covid-19 situation has no significant impact on the conduct of the trial.
The strategic manufacturing partner (CDMO) for LUMEVOQ® has maintained its operations and has indicated that no delay is currently expected in the planned activities due to the Covid-
19. The Company has submitted as planned the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for LUMEVOQ® to the EMA in September 2020, with potential approval in H2 2021.
The REFLECT Phase III trial of LUMEVOQ® is fully recruited with a primary endpoint at 78 weeks. The slight delays recorded on the conduct of the 78 weeks visits had only resulted in the minimal postponement of the data availability of the primary endpoint from Q1 to Q2 2021. The regulatory filing target with the FDA in the U.S. remains H2 2021.
The PIONEER Phase I/II clinical trial of GS030, combining gene therapy and optogenetics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP), has fully completed recruitment of the third cohort. No further impact from the Covid-19 situation is currently expected.
Additional patients were treated with LUMEVOQ® under a Temporary Authorisation for Use (ATU) granted by the French National Drug Safety Agency (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament or ANSM). Additional ATUs have been requested by and granted to the CHNO of the Quinze-Vingts in Paris. GenSight Biologics has committed to providing the drug, limited to available stock.
In addition, the Company has submitted to the ANSM an application for a cohort ATU to further facilitate access to LUMEVOQ® for patients in France and in Europe. The application is being reviewed and patients can benefit from nominative ATUs in the meantime.
In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, GenSight Biologics benefited from a state guaranteed loan (Prêt Garanti par l'État) (the "PGE") of €6.75 million, announced on July 9, 2020, repayable in fine in 12 months from the date of the signature. The PGE is accompanied by an additional amortization option allowing GenSight Biologics to extend the maturity of the loan over an additional period of one (1), two (2), three (3), four (4) or five (5) year(s) over a desired repayment frequency (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or, where applicable, annually) at an interest rate corresponding to the cost of financing the bank and the State guarantee premium. This option can be exercised at the earliest four months before the expiry date and at the latest two months before the expiry date.
In parallel with this financing, GenSight has amended certain terms and conditions of the bond agreement with Kreos Capital. Following the grant of the PGE and the amount of revenues anticipated to be generated from Autorisations Temporaires d'Utilisation payantes ("ATUs"), the parties have agreed that Tranche B may be drawn under more flexible conditions. Although the total amount of €4 million for Tranche B remains unchanged, the proportion between straight bonds and convertible bonds has been amended to include additional convertible bonds B and fewer straight bonds B. Kreos also agreed to extend the interest-only period to December 2020. The Tranche B was drawn down on August 4, 2020, including a €2.5 million straight bond issuance and a €1.5 million convertible bond issuance.
Furthermore, the government accelerated the reimbursement of the Research Tax Credit in 2020. This system enabled GenSight Biologics to benefit from the early reimbursement in May 2020 of the 2019 CIR, €4,242 K.
The Company has implemented measures to protect its staff against Covid-19 by encouraging remote working for all employees.
Research and Development
On April 14, 2020, GenSight Biologics announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) completed its second planned safety review of the ongoing PIONEER Phase I/II clinical trial of GS030, GenSight's novel product combining gene therapy and optogenetics for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). The DSMB confirmed the absence of any safety issues for the second cohort of three subjects, who each received a single intravitreal injection of 1.5e11 vg (viral genomes) and used a wearable optronic visual stimulation device after the injection. The DSMB recommended moving forward as planned without any modification in the protocol and recruiting the third cohort of three subjects who are to receive the maximal dose of 5e11 vg.
On July 6, 2020, GenSight Biologics reported that Leber Hereditary Optical Neuropathy (LHON) subjects treated with LUMEVOQ® experienced sustained efficacy and safety three years after a single injection with the gene therapy. These findings come from CLIN06, the long-term follow- up study to which participants in the RESCUE and REVERSE Phase III pivotal trials were invited.
A total of 61 patients accepted the invitation to enroll in CLIN06 (30 from RESCUE and 31 from REVERSE), making CLIN06 one of the largest long-termfollow-up studies for a rare disease treatment. The subjects were treated with LUMEVOQ® in one eye and with sham injection in the other. At the start of the long-termfollow-up, or at 2 years post-treatment, the subjects had already experienced an average gain of +18.8 letters equivalent* relative to the low point (their "nadir"**) of their visual acuity in their LUMEVOQ®-treated eyes and +17.3 letters equivalent in their sham-treated eyes. One year later, or three years after the one-time injection, the bilateral benefit was maintained, with LUMEVOQ®-treated eyes recording a mean improvement against nadir of +20.5 letters equivalent and sham-treated eyes demonstrating a mean improvement of +19.4 letters equivalent.
On July 21, 2020, GenSight Biologics reported results from the final analysis of the REALITY natural history study, which reaffirm the poor prognosis for the vast majority of Leber
