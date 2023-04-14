Gensource director resigns, further board changes expected

Gensource Potash Corp - Saskatoon, Canada-based fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production - Says Director Mike Muller, resigns from company, effective today.

Gensource says the resignation comes as the company prepares for the next phase of development, which includes drilling of its first production cavern, and the construction and operation of the first module at its Tugaske project. Further board changes are expected in association with Tugaske financing. Gensource says it is "engaged in undertaking additional steps to strengthen its overall team and value proposition in anticipation of numerous potential catalysts".

Muller has been director since 2018.

Current stock price: 17.20 pence

12 month change: down 31%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

