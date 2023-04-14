Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Gensource Potash Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSP   CA37252X1042

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION

(GSP)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:32:33 2023-04-13 pm EDT
0.1000 CAD   +5.26%
06:20aGensource director resigns, further board changes expected
AN
04/10RBC Capital Markets Says Fertilizer Equities Including Nutrien Down Over Past Week
MT
04/03Gensource Potash narrows annual loss in war-impacted year
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gensource director resigns, further board changes expected

04/14/2023 | 06:20am EDT
Gensource Potash Corp - Saskatoon, Canada-based fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production - Says Director Mike Muller, resigns from company, effective today.

Gensource says the resignation comes as the company prepares for the next phase of development, which includes drilling of its first production cavern, and the construction and operation of the first module at its Tugaske project. Further board changes are expected in association with Tugaske financing. Gensource says it is "engaged in undertaking additional steps to strengthen its overall team and value proposition in anticipation of numerous potential catalysts".

Muller has been director since 2018.

Current stock price: 17.20 pence

12 month change: down 31%

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,9 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gensource Potash Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Ferguson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alton Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Gerald Dyer Non-Executive Chairman
Cavin Redlick Independent Director
Michael Peter Mueller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION-28.57%33
CORTEVA, INC.6.70%44 695
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-4.08%21 874
FMC CORPORATION-0.76%15 499
ICL GROUP LTD-8.68%8 200
OCI N.V.-10.77%6 943
