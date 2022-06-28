GenTech : Notice of change of name and reverse stock split
06/28/2022 | 10:21am EDT
INFORMATION STATEMENT
___________________________
1FOR 500REVERSE SPLIT
AMENDED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
DATED JUNE 28, 2022
AS FURTHER DETAILED HEREIN
GENTECH HOLDINGS INC. STOCKHOLDERS
We are sending you this Information Statement becausetheBoardof Directorsof GenTech Holdings, Inc. (AKA Supplement Group (USA) Inc, the"Company" or "GTEH") on June 24, 2022approved a1 for 500 reverse split of the Company's common stock(the "Reverse Split") and amendedthe Company's Articlesof Incorporation(the "AmendedArticles").The purpose of this Information Statement is to disclose to our stockholders the details of the Reverse Split and the Amended Articles andprovide a copy of the Amended Articles.
REVERSE SPLIT
In effecting theReverse Split, weare decreasing thenumber of outstandingshares of commonstockon a ratio of 1share for every 500 sharesissuedand outstanding as of July 17, 2022 or such later date as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") shall approve an application from the Company regarding the same (the "Record Date"). We will not issue fractional shares and will round each fractional share up to the nearest whole share.
The Reverse Split will be effected as of the Record Date or later as approved by FINRA.
AMENDED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
On June 24, 2022, theBoard of Directors, anda majorityof the votingshares of the Company approved the
Amended Articles attached hereto as Appendix A. Thepurpose of the Amended Articles was to change the Company's name to FIZZIQUE NUTRA, INC. and to effect a reverse split of the Company's stock. No further changes to the Company's Articles of Incorporation were made, however, the Board intends to reduce the authorized share capital broadly in line with the issued shortly after the FINRA approved record date for the reverse split..
NO MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS REQUIRED
We are not soliciting any votes in connection with the Reverse Split and Amended Articles. The persons that have consented to the Reverse Split and Amended Articles hold a majority of the Company's outstanding voting rights and, accordingly, such persons have sufficient voting rights to approve the Reverse Split and Amended Articles .
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
/s/ David LovattDavid Lovatt
Chief Executive Officer
June 28, 2022
Document must be filed electronically. Paper documents are not accepted. Fees & forms are subject to change. For more information or to print copies
of filed documents, visit www.sos.state.co.us.
Colorado Secretary of State
Date and Time: 06/27/2022 02:48 PM
ID Number: 20211180133
Document number: 20221634300
Amount Paid: $25.00
ABOVE SPACE FOR OFFICE USE ONLY
Articles of Amendment
filed pursuant to §7-90-301, et seq. and §7-110-106 of the Colorado Revised Statutes (C.R.S.)
1. For the entity, its ID number and entity name are
ID number
20211180133
(Colorado Secretary of State ID number)
Entity name
Supplement Group (USA) Inc.
The new entity name (if applicable) isFIZZIQUE NUTRA, INC.
(If the following statement applies, adopt the statement by marking the box and include an attachment.)
This document contains additional amendments or other information.
If the amendment provides for an exchange, reclassification or cancellation of issued shares, the attachment states the provisions for implementing the amendment.
(Caution: Leave blankif the document does not have a delayed effective date. Stating a delayed effective date has significant legal
consequences. Read instructions before entering a date.)
(If the following statement applies, adopt the statement by entering a date and, if applicable, time using the required format.)
The delayed effective date and, if applicable, time of this document is/are _______________________.
.
.
(mm/dd/yyyy hour:minute am/pm)
Notice:
Causing this document to be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing shall constitute the affirmation or acknowledgment of each individual causing such delivery, under penalties of perjury, that such document is such individual's act and deed, or that such individual in good faith believes such document is the act and deed of the person on whose behalf such individual is causing such document to be delivered for filing, taken in conformity with the requirements of part 3 of article 90 of title 7, C.R.S. and, if applicable, the constituent documents and the organic statutes, and that such individual in good faith believes the facts stated in such document are true and such document complies with the requirements of that Part, the constituent documents, and the organic statutes.
This perjury notice applies to each individual who causes this document to be delivered to the Secretary of State, whether or not such individual is identified in this document as one who has caused it to be delivered.
6. The true name and mailing address of the individual causing the document to be delivered for filing are
NEWLAN
ERIC
______________ _____
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
(Suffix)
2201 LONG PRAIRIE ROAD
(Street name and number or Post Office Box information)
SUITE 107-762
FLOWER MOUND
TX
75022
(City)
(State)
(Postal/Zip Code)
_______________________ United States
(Province - if applicable)
(Country - if not US)
AMD_PC
Page 1 of 2
Rev. 12/20/2016
(If the following statement applies, adopt the statement by marking the box and include an attachment.)
This document contains the true name and mailing address of one or more additional individuals causing the document to be delivered for filing.
Disclaimer:
This form/cover sheet, and any related instructions, are not intended to provide legal, business or tax advice, and are furnished without representation or warranty. While this form/cover sheet is believed to satisfy minimum legal requirements as of its revision date, compliance with applicable law, as the same may be amended from time to time, remains the responsibility of the user of this form/cover sheet. Questions should be addressed to the user's legal, business or tax advisor(s).
AMD_PC
Page 2 of 2
Rev. 12/20/2016
ITEM 3 CONTINUATION
'ArticleTheIVArticles. CapitalofStock'Incorporation of the Corporation are amended such that the first paragraph
ofof the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation be replaced in its entirety with the following:
ARTICLE IV. CAPITAL STOCK
In the best interests of the Corporation and its shareholders, there shall be a reverse split of the currently outstanding shares of the Corporation's $0.0001 par value common stock (the "Common Stock"), on a one-for-five-hundred(1-for-500) basis, that is, each five hundred (500) shares shall become one (1) share of Corporation Common Stock, to be carried out as soon as possible, and this Article IV of the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation shall be amended to effect a 1-for-500 reverse stock split to re-authorize Thirty Billion Five Hundred Million (30,500,000,000) shares of Common Stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share and to reaffirm the prior authorization of One Hundred (100) shares of preferred stock (the "Preferred Stock") with a par value of $0.0001 per share.
Gentech Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:20:23 UTC.