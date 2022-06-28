GenTech : Notice of change of name and reverse stock split

INFORMATION STATEMENT

___________________________

1FOR 500REVERSE SPLIT

AMENDED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

DATED JUNE 28, 2022

AS FURTHER DETAILED HEREIN

GENTECH HOLDINGS INC. STOCKHOLDERS

We are sending you this Information Statement becausetheBoardof Directorsof GenTech Holdings, Inc. (AKA Supplement Group (USA) Inc, the"Company" or "GTEH") on June 24, 2022approved a1 for 500 reverse split of the Company's common stock(the "Reverse Split") and amendedthe Company's Articlesof Incorporation(the "AmendedArticles").The purpose of this Information Statement is to disclose to our stockholders the details of the Reverse Split and the Amended Articles andprovide a copy of the Amended Articles.

REVERSE SPLIT

In effecting theReverse Split, weare decreasing thenumber of outstandingshares of commonstockon a ratio of 1share for every 500 sharesissuedand outstanding as of July 17, 2022 or such later date as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") shall approve an application from the Company regarding the same (the "Record Date"). We will not issue fractional shares and will round each fractional share up to the nearest whole share.

The Reverse Split will be effected as of the Record Date or later as approved by FINRA.

AMENDED ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

On June 24, 2022, theBoard of Directors, anda majorityof the votingshares of the Company approved the

Amended Articles attached hereto as Appendix A. Thepurpose of the Amended Articles was to change the Company's name to FIZZIQUE NUTRA, INC. and to effect a reverse split of the Company's stock. No further changes to the Company's Articles of Incorporation were made, however, the Board intends to reduce the authorized share capital broadly in line with the issued shortly after the FINRA approved record date for the reverse split..

NO MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS REQUIRED

We are not soliciting any votes in connection with the Reverse Split and Amended Articles. The persons that have consented to the Reverse Split and Amended Articles hold a majority of the Company's outstanding voting rights and, accordingly, such persons have sufficient voting rights to approve the Reverse Split and Amended Articles .

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ David LovattDavid Lovatt

Chief Executive Officer