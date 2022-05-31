GenTech : Notice to change year end from 10/31 to 12/31
05/31/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF YEAR END
Dated: MAY 31, 2022
GenTech Holdings, Inc. Stockholders
GenTech Holdings, Inc. has changed its year end from October 31 to December 31 effective as of this notice.
Attached to this notice is the intended filing of the quarterly disclosure as of 3/31/22 which will be filed once www.otcmarkets.comupdates its backend systems that allow the company to upload the disclosure.
CEO
/s/David Lovatt 5/31/22
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
GenTech Holdings, Inc.
A/K/A Supplement Group (USA) Inc.
11427 West I70 Frontage Road North
Wheat Ridge, CO. 80033
_______________________________
+1 800 807 4178
www.gentechholdings.com
invest@gentech.group
1591157
QUARTERLYReport
For the Period Ending: March 31 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 30,314,218,412
As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 28,164,218,412
As of October 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 428,605,234
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Pocket Games, Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated on October 4, 2013 ("Inception") under the laws of the State of Florida. Effective November 21, 2018, the Company changed its name to GenTech Holdings, Inc.
GenTech Holdings, Inc. applied to FINRA on 10/12/2021 for a change of name to Supplement Group (USA) Inc. and FINRA has yet to approve the corporate action.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company is in good standing and active with the State of Colorado and redomiciled from Florida in February 2021.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
The company's subsidiary, Sinfit Nutrition, Inc. acquired 75% of the common stock of Nature Spoon, LLC in July 2021 The company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Metabolix, Inc. on Sept 1 2021. The company has changed its year end to March 31 from December, 31.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
11445 W I-70 Frontage Road North. Wheat Ridge. CO. 80033
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
GTEH
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
COMMON
CUSIP:
37253Y1010
Par or stated value:
0.0001
Total shares authorized:
30,500,000,000as of date: 3/31/2022
Total shares outstanding:
30,314,218,412as of date: 3/31/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
29,621,375,079as of date: 3/31/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
78
as of date: 3/31/2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Olde Monmouth Transfer Co. Inc.
Phone:
732 872 2727
Email:
matt@oldemonmouth.com
Address: 200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NY. 07716
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date 10/31/19
Common: 428,605,234
Preferred: 1,000
Reason for
Were the
share
Transaction type
Value of
shares
Individual/ Entity Shares
issuance
Restricted or
Number of Shares
Class of
shares
issued at a
were issued to (entities
(e.g. for cash
Exemption or
Date of
(e.g. new issuance,
issued
discount to
or debt
Unrestricted
Issued (or
Securitie
must have individual
Registration
Transaction
cancellation, shares
($/per
market price
conversion)
as of this
cancelled)
s
with voting / investment
Type.
returned to treasury)
share) at
at the time
control disclosed).
-OR-
filing.
Issuance
of issuance?
Nature of
(Yes/No)
Services
Provided
11/14/19
New Issuance
1,000,000,000
Common
0.0001
Yes
David Lovatt
Directors
Restricted
None
Renumeration
11/15/19
New Issuance
110,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
12/11/19
New Issuance
50,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
12/11/19
New Issuance
50,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
1/9/20
New Issuance
100,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
1/9/20
New Issuance
25,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
TriBridge Ventures LLC
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
- John Forsythe III
2/19/20
New Issuance
87,500,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
2/20/20
New Issuance
52,500,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
TriBridge Ventures LLC
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
- John Forsythe III
2/25/20
New Issuance
101,953,400
Common
0.0004
Yes
Essex Global Investments
Debt
Unrestricted
Rule 144
LLC, Ben Conde
Conversion
Exemption
5/15/20
New Issuance
50,000,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
5/27/20
New Issuance
143,750,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
5/28/20
New Issuance
62,500,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
6/3/20
New Issuance
125,000,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
6/11/20
New Issuance
40,000,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
6/17/20
New Issuance
125,000,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
6/26/20
New Issuance
156,250,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
7/16/20
New Issuance
81,250,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
7/27/20
New Issuance
81,250,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
9/1/20
New Issuance
187,500,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
10/14/20
New Issuance
700,000,000
Common
NA
NA
Ilan Freeman
Acquisition
Restricted
Restricted
10/14/20
New Issuance
700,000,000
Common
$350,000
No
Sun Kissed Industries -
Acquisition
Restricted
Restricted
Joseph Laden CEO
10/14/20
New Issuance
700,000,000
Common
0.0001
YES
Leonard K. Armenta
Compensatio
Restricted
Restricted
n
10/16/20
New Issuance
300,000,000
Common
0.00014
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
Note
Unrestricted
Rule 144 Not
Alexander Dillon
Conversion
Registered No
Legend
10/28/20
New Issuance
200,000,000
Common
0.0005
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
10/28/20
New Issuance
100,000,000
Common
0.0005
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
10/28/20
New Issuance
127,142,857
Common
0.000112
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
Note
Unrestricted
Rule 144 Not
Alexander Dillon
Conversion
Registered No
Legend
10/15/20
Retired
(100,000,000)
Common
NA
NA
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
11/14/19
New Issuance
1,000,000,000
Common
0.0001
Yes
David Lovatt
Directors
Restricted
None
Renumeration
11/15/19
New Issuance
110,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
GPL Ventures LLC -
REG A
Unrestricted
Free Trading
Alexander Dillon
