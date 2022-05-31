GenTech : Notice to change year end from 10/31 to 12/31

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION NOTICE OF CHANGE OF YEAR END Dated: MAY 31, 2022 GenTech Holdings, Inc. Stockholders GenTech Holdings, Inc. has changed its year end from October 31 to December 31 effective as of this notice. Attached to this notice is the intended filing of the quarterly disclosure as of 3/31/22 which will be filed once www.otcmarkets.comupdates its backend systems that allow the company to upload the disclosure. CEO /s/David Lovatt 5/31/22

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines GenTech Holdings, Inc. A/K/A Supplement Group (USA) Inc. 11427 West I70 Frontage Road North Wheat Ridge, CO. 80033 _______________________________ +1 800 807 4178 www.gentechholdings.com invest@gentech.group 1591157 QUARTERLYReport For the Period Ending: March 31 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 30,314,218,412 As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 28,164,218,412 As of October 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 428,605,234 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 10

Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Pocket Games, Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated on October 4, 2013 ("Inception") under the laws of the State of Florida. Effective November 21, 2018, the Company changed its name to GenTech Holdings, Inc. GenTech Holdings, Inc. applied to FINRA on 10/12/2021 for a change of name to Supplement Group (USA) Inc. and FINRA has yet to approve the corporate action. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company is in good standing and active with the State of Colorado and redomiciled from Florida in February 2021. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: The company's subsidiary, Sinfit Nutrition, Inc. acquired 75% of the common stock of Nature Spoon, LLC in July 2021 The company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Metabolix, Inc. on Sept 1 2021. The company has changed its year end to March 31 from December, 31. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 11445 W I-70 Frontage Road North. Wheat Ridge. CO. 80033 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: 2) Security Information Trading symbol: GTEH Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COMMON OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 10

CUSIP: 37253Y1010 Par or stated value: 0.0001 Total shares authorized: 30,500,000,000as of date: 3/31/2022 Total shares outstanding: 30,314,218,412as of date: 3/31/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 29,621,375,079as of date: 3/31/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 78 as of date: 3/31/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Olde Monmouth Transfer Co. Inc. Phone: 732 872 2727 Email: matt@oldemonmouth.com Address: 200 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NY. 07716 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 10