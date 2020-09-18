GenTech's SINFIT Featured in a New CEO Interview on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee and Functional Foods marketplaces, is excited to announce that Leonard K. Armenta Jr., CEO of GenTech's SINFIT Nutrition brand (www.sinfitnutrition.com) ("SINFIT"), was just featured in a new interview on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6713/64092_008a385ae45fea63_001full.jpg

The interview can be found here.

Interview Highlights

In the interview, Armenta discussed the Company's recent issues in inventory maintenance and back orders given the dramatic acceleration in demand for SINFIT products over the past three months. He confirmed that the Company has finally caught up with the steeper demand curve, fielding, filling, and shipping increasingly large orders to multiple continents over recent weeks, and is now ready to execute seamlessly within the context of the faster than expected demand growth curve.

Armenta also discussed the recent expansion of the Company's relationship with its Singapore-based distribution client, where the pace and size of orders has recently increased. He noted the expansion in demand from the Company's distribution client in Saudi Arabia as well, along with the growing pace of international orders for SINFIT products more generally. Armenta also confirmed that the Company has gained access to US military stores as part of the Europa Sports military program, and has also generally seen growing order flow through its US distribution relationships.

On the marketing side, Armenta discussed the Company's continued advances in social media influencer exposure, noting that elite celebrity fitness guru, Michael Giovanni Rivera, and Tecia Torres, a top female American MMA fighter in the UFC, both very widely followed and influential fitness brands, have become increasingly active public supporters and advocates for SINFIT products.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company launched a high-end Coffee Subscription service in early 2020 called Secret Javas and has recently closed on its acquisition of Sinfit Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64092