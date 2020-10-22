GenTech's SINFIT Nutrition Secures Significant International Success with Saveco(TM)

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee (www.secretjavas.com), ("Secret Javas") Hemp Wellness (www.hakunasupply.com) ("Hakuna") and Functional Foods subsidiary SINFIT Nutrition Inc. (www.SINFITnutrition.com) ("SINFIT"), through its SINFIT Nutrition brand is excited to announce that the Company has secured a new International distribution partner, Saveco™ ("Saveco") (www.saveco.com).





SINFIT Nutrition Inc.

The Company has recently shipped products to Saveco in Kuwait, and is currently awaiting for the State of Kuwait's government to finalize the registration of the SINFIT brand for import and sale through Saveco's massive online presence and via their various physical stores throughout the region.

CEO of SINFIT Nutrition, Leonard K Armenta Jr., recently commented that, "Our International growth shows no sign of slowing down and the appetite for our products is fantastic. International reach is crucial to our continued success and our ability to penetrate the markets around the globe is rising at an extremely exciting and rapid pace. Whether it be the fact that our Canadian distributor, TruNorth™ has increased their order volume threefold, or the signing of this significant new Middle Eastern partner, our reach continues to expand exponentially and our sales footprint is broadening on a true global basis."

Established in 2013, Saveco is the latest subsidiary of Al-Qatami Group, founded by Mrs. Noor Al Qatami. Saveco is an all-inclusive one of-a-kind one-stop mega market in Kuwait and with locations and sales outlets throughout the region. Their retail stores offer a vast range of products and services. Saveco has flourished and has become a major player in the region and fast carved out a role in becoming one of the leading markets in organic and specialty products.

The variety of services that Saveco offer include the food academy, restaurants, Cafes, Juicing shops, Perfume stores, florists, the kid's entertainment area and much more. Their mission is become the largest and leading Mega Market in the MENA region by providing excellent customer service and diversity of quality products through consequential innovation. Their aim is to be the one-stop shopping experience for all Kuwaitis and expatriates in the region.

SINFIT branded products registered over $2.5 million in global sales in 2019, and are now approved for sale and available for purchase on the Walmart.com and Amazon.com e-commerce platforms as well as in over 2,500 GNC locations in North America, True North Nutrition in Canada and in over 10,000 global physical and e-commerce stores across more than 10 countries around the world.

SINFIT recently announced that it had acquired Products Group Inc. (a/k/a Hakuna Supply) in a stock only transaction. Hakuna offers award-winning high-end CBD-based products, including CBD Hemp Roast Coffees, CBD Coffee Bundles, CBD Tea Bundles, CBD Drink Drops, CBD Gummies, CBD Flower, a range of premium CBD Teas, and other premium products. Hakuna also offers a range of popular accessories, including signature stash boxes, biometric lock boxes, grinders, pipes, roach clips, rolling papers, rolling trays, and stash jars. Hakuna is expected to bring in the region of $1M in topline revenue to GenTech's earnings.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.:

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company launched a high-end Coffee Subscription service in early 2020 called Secret Javas, owns a Functional Food company, SINFIT Nutrition and recently closed its acquisition on Products-Groups' "Hakuna Supply".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

