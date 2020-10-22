Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V.    GENTERA *   MX01GE0E0004

GENTERA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GENTERA *)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentera B de C : 21-10-2020 GENTERA announces short term debt issuance in its Peruvian subsidiary, Compartamos Financiera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

GENTERA announces short term debt issuance in its Peruvian subsidiary, Compartamos Financiera

Mexico City, Mexico, October 21, 2020- Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (GENTERA) (BMV:

GENTERA*) informs that its subsidiary, Compartamos Financiera, which operates in Peru, successfully placed the amount of 100 million soles, through the public issuance of Certificates of Deposit in the Peruvian debt market.

The placement of this bond was for a term of 1 year, with a rate of 1.6563%, and had a

2.9 times oversubscription. This is the most successful issuance by Compartamos Financiera in terms of the rate and demand achieved.

Through this action, Compartamos Financiera strengthens its solid financial position in order to continue providing financial services to its clients, who today need to reactivate their economy and those of their communities.

***

About GENTERA

GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V. (formerly Compartamos, S.A.B. de C.V.) is a holding company whose primary objective is to promote, organize and manage companies, domestic and international, that are subject to its investment policies. GENTERA was established in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico. Its shares began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange on December 24, 2010 under the ticker symbol COMPARC*. On January 2, 2014, the ticker symbol was changed to GENTERA*.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

For additional information, please contact:

Enrique Barrera Flores, Investor Relations Officer

Brenda García Cárdenas, Investor Relations

Telephone: +52 (55) 5276-7379

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gentera SAB de CV published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 21:34:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENTERA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:35pGENTERA B DE C : 21-10-2020 GENTERA announces short term debt issuance in its Pe..
PU
08/10GENTERA B DE C : 10-08-2020 GENTERA announces that it formalized its majority st..
PU
06/30GENTERA B DE C : 30-06-2020 GENTERA announces that it formalized the sale of Pag..
PU
06/03GENTERA B DE C : 03-06-2020 GENTERA announces the decision made by FITCH Ratings
PU
04/06GENTERA B DE C : 06-04-2020 GENTERA informs the decision made by the Board of Di..
PU
04/03GENTERA B DE C : 03-04-2020 GENTERA announces the decision made by Fitch Ratings
PU
2019GENTERA B DE C : 10-06-2019 Gentera announces the decision made by Fitch Ratings
PU
2019GENTERA B DE C : 10-04-2019 Gentera announces the decision made by Fitch Ratings
PU
2019GENTERA SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018GENTERA SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 563 M 835 M 835 M
Net income 2020 -1 081 M -51,4 M -51,4 M
Net Debt 2020 4 036 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,6x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 9 843 M 469 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 22 301
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart GENTERA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTERA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,31 MXN
Last Close Price 6,20 MXN
Spread / Highest target 303%
Spread / Average Target 98,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Majós Ramírez Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Antonio Danel Cendoya Co-Chairman
Mario Ignacio Langarica Àvila Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Labarthe Costas Director
John Anthony Santa María Otazúa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTERA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-68.16%467
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 331
ORIX CORPORATION-26.86%16 023
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-25.41%15 680
ACOM CO., LTD.-8.65%6 904
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.33%6 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group