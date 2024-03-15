GENTERA announces short term debt issuance in its Peruvian subsidiary, Compartamos Financiera.

Mexico City, Mexico, March 14, 2024- Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (GENTERA)

(BMV: GENTERA*) informs that its subsidiary, Compartamos Financiera, which operates in Peru, successfully placed the amount of 70 million soles, through the public issuance of Certificates of Deposit in the Peruvian debt market.

This issuance has a term of 1 year, with a rate of 5.71875%, and had a 2.14 times oversubscription.

Through this issuance, Compartamos Financiera reaffirms its ability to access various sources of financing, reinforcing its commitment in providing appropriate and convenient financial solutions for its clients, and expanding its presence and services to new communities and clients.

***

About GENTERA

GENTERA, S.A.B. de C.V. (formerly Compartamos, S.A.B. de C.V.) is a holding company whose primary objective is to promote, organize and manage companies, domestic and international, that are subject to its investment policies. GENTERA was established in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico. Its shares began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange on December 24, 2010 under the ticker symbol COMPARC*. On January 2, 2014, the ticker symbol was changed to GENTERA*.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

For additional information, please contact:

Enrique Barrera Flores, Investor Relations Officer

Brenda García Cárdenas, Investor Relations

Daniela Galicia Cabrera, Investor Relations

Telephone: +52 (55) 5276-7379