General Motors Names Gentex a 2021 Supplier of the Year

ZEELAND, Mich., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was recently recognized by General Motors as a 2021 Supplier of the Year during GM’s 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements – in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies — and are among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

Gentex is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive industry. The Company is a long-time supplier to General Motors. It is the 23rd time Gentex has received the award.

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

A global cross-functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s web site at www.gentex.com.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

