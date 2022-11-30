Advanced search
    GNTX   US3719011096

GENTEX CORPORATION

(GNTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
28.37 USD   -0.56%
08:01aGentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
11/18BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Ulta Beauty and Gentex
PR
11/04GENTEX CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend

11/30/2022 | 08:01am EST
ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (12 cents) per share that will be payable January 18, 2023, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on January 6, 2023.

About the Company
Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s websites at www.gentex.com, fulldisplaymirror.com, and gentextech.com.

Contact Information
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 927 M - -
Net income 2022 322 M - -
Net cash 2022 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 6 655 M 6 655 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 998
Free-Float 99,5%
Gentex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENTEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 28,37 $
Average target price 30,80 $
Spread / Average Target 8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve R. Downing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin C. Nash Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil Boehm Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Paul Flynn Vice President-Operations
Gary F. Goode Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENTEX CORPORATION-18.59%6 655
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.21.40%9 905
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-38.22%5 036
ADIENT PLC-21.03%3 587
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-13.96%2 621
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)-56.26%2 370