Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Gentex Corp (Company), ISIN BRG2NTBDR008, hereby informs that on 27/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,120000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8951 - 27/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,099821429 per BDR.