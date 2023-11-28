O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Gentex Corp, código ISIN BRG2NTBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 27/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,120000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8951 - 27/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,099821429 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Gentex Corp (Company), ISIN BRG2NTBDR008, hereby informs that on 27/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,120000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8951 - 27/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,099821429 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 23/01/2024, aos
The payment will be completed on 23/01/2024, to
titulares de BDRs em 03/01/2024.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 03/01/2024.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 04/01/2024 até 05/01/2024.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 04/01/2024 to 05/01/2024.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Disclaimer
Gentex Corporation published this content on 28 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2023 14:37:30 UTC.
