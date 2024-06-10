LETTER FROM SCOTT RYAN

Gentex is focused on investing in environmental, sustainability and diversity efforts that have long-term benefits.

In 2023, we furthered our work with EcoVadis, a global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating company based on international standards. We began reaching out to our supply chain, asking them to engage in the EcoVadis platform so that we can identify their progress toward sustainable targets. Over the coming years, we will add this information to our own data to provide shareholders with increased visibility of our performance and impact within our communities, and a more complete picture of our Scope 3 emissions. These metrics will focus on our impact with regard to our environment, our labor and human rights initiatives, the ethics which guide our decision making, and our procurement processes. Among other things, this reporting will allow us to work with our suppliers to identify and track our Scope 3 emissions, update our internal and external guidelines and reporting for social progress, and more accurately compare our progress to that of

our peer group.

Gentex has always been more interested in progress than in promotion, but as more investors seek to align their portfolios toward social progress, we recognize the need to showcase our good work. To that end, we continue to update our sustainability report each year, and we've also begun adding clarifying documents to assist our shareholders in analyzing our performance and stance on social issues.

Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, & Sustainability Officer

