GENTEX SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

COVERING FISCAL

YEAR 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

Letter from Scott Ryan

4

Corporate Profile

5

2023 Highlights

6

Our Approach

7

CARBON NEUTRALITY

Energy and Carbon Neutrality

8

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

10

Environmental

Management System (GEMS)

12

Electricity Use

Process Water Use

Natural Gas Use

VOC Air Emissions

Waste and Recycling

14

Solid Waste to Landfill

Solid Waste Recycled

Regulated Waste

SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

Energy

17

Waste Stewardship

17

James Street

18

Water Management

19

Environmental

20

Transportation

21

GOVERNANCE

EcoVadis

22

Cybersecurity

24

Product Quality

26

Board Oversight

28

Grievance Reporting

29

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Diversity

30

Message From Joe Matthews

Supplier Diversity

Supporting Diversity

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Business Resource Groups

Talent Development

Health & Wellness

38

Health Programs

Gentex Wellness Center

Safety And Injury Prevention

Gentex Electronic Recycling Event

Community Service

42

Foundation

Amanda Clark Scholarship

Community Share

Hardship Fund

APPENDIX

Corporate Governance

46

Code of Business

Conduct And Ethics

48

Incentive-Based Compensation

Recoupment Policy

51

Employee Safety

53

Product Safety and Regulatory Compliance

Supplier Quality Awards

54

Gentex EEO Policy

Conflict Minerals

Anti-Retaliation

Anti-Harassment and Discrimination

Human Rights Policy and

Basic Working Conditions

55

Substances of Concern (SOC)

& End-of-Life Vehicles

56

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

ISO 45001 Certification

57

ISO 14001 Certification

58

LETTER FROM SCOTT RYAN

Gentex is focused on investing in environmental, sustainability and diversity efforts that have long-term benefits.

In 2023, we furthered our work with EcoVadis, a global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating company based on international standards. We began reaching out to our supply chain, asking them to engage in the EcoVadis platform so that we can identify their progress toward sustainable targets. Over the coming years, we will add this information to our own data to provide shareholders with increased visibility of our performance and impact within our communities, and a more complete picture of our Scope 3 emissions. These metrics will focus on our impact with regard to our environment, our labor and human rights initiatives, the ethics which guide our decision making, and our procurement processes. Among other things, this reporting will allow us to work with our suppliers to identify and track our Scope 3 emissions, update our internal and external guidelines and reporting for social progress, and more accurately compare our progress to that of

our peer group.

Gentex has always been more interested in progress than in promotion, but as more investors seek to align their portfolios toward social progress, we recognize the need to showcase our good work. To that end, we continue to update our sustainability report each year, and we've also begun adding clarifying documents to assist our shareholders in analyzing our performance and stance on social issues.

Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, & Sustainability Officer

KEEP UP-TO-DATE ON OUR

ESG DOCUMENTS AND MORE

SCAN TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE

INTRODUCTION

CORPORATE PROFILE

Gentex - Today's Features, Tomorrow's Technology

Gentex supplies nearly every major automaker with advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

We also manufacture alarms and signaling devices for the commercial fire protection industry and electrochemically dimmable windows for the aerospace industry. We have focused competency in digital vision, automotive connectivity, dimmable glass systems, and sensing. Since our inception, Gentex has managed the evolution of rear vision. We use the mirror (and surrounding windscreen) as a strategic electronic module - a delivery mechanism for advanced vision-related features, including cameras, displays, alerts, transaction modules, car-to-home automation systems, and security components. Products for today based on tomorrow's emerging technology. For more information on Gentex and its products visit: gentex.com or gentextech.com

 ESTABLISHED 1974

6,245Full-time

Employees

OPERATIONS/

SALES/LOGISTICS/ENGINEERING

HEADQUARTERS

United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan,

Zeeland, MI

South Korea, Sweden, United Kingdom

SUPPLY SMART-MIRRORS

36+

660+

AND RELATED CONTENT

AROUND THE WORLD:

OEM Customers Shipped To

89%

Nameplates Our Content Appears On

SALES (2023)

$2.3B

Market share of interior

auto dimming mirrors

50.6M

Mirrors shipped

(IEC)

(2023)

4

2023 Gentex Corporation

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

INTRODUCTION

+ Climate Change +

Sustainability Initiatives +

Governance +

Social Responsibility +

Appendix

5

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

OUR APPROACH

Gentex is committed to reducing negative environmental impacts resulting from

operations and protecting all stakeholders by achieving environmental, social and

corporate governance goals. We continue to strive for improvements in our environmental

performance by seeking out smarter ways to minimize waste and prevent pollution.

With respect to minimizing waste and preventing pollution, priority is given to those

Supporting the growth of EVs: Gentex has 37 charging stations

Energy Purchase: 2023 was our first full year utilizing renewable

opportunities that offer the greatest anticipated practical benefit while striving for continual

globally for our employees with electric vehicles.

energy at our James Street location. This energy, through a purchase

improvement. Accordingly, objectives and targets are established and periodically reviewed so

agreement with our local energy company, comes from renewable

as to minimize, to the extent practical, the creation of waste, pollution and adverse impacts on

sources rather than mainstream electrical production.

the environment associated with company activities, products or services.

Protection of health and the environment is a company-wide responsibility. Management

of each business area is expected to support our environmental management system and

commit the necessary resources. Team members at all levels are expected to carry out their

responsibilities as established by our environmental management system and to cooperate in

company efforts.

Glass Recycling: With new updates to our manufacturing and reclamation processes, we have worked to expand our ability to recycle glass that is further along in production. This will allow Gentex to recycle more glass with some amount of epoxy, chemistry, and/or hardware associated with it, rather than having to send it to the landfill.

Safely Packaged: Through a partnership with Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, a reseller of used clothes, home goods and other items, Gentex is donating 12 gaylords of once-used bubble wrap and packaging materials every other week, approximately 14,000 lbs annually. This recycled packaging is used by their ecommerce team for outbound orders. Each gaylord is approximately 48" x 40" x 36".

6

2023 Gentex Corporation

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

7

CARBON NEUTRALITY

ENERGY & CARBON NEUTRALITY

Gentex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by at least 2049.

Gentex remains committed to improving energy-efficiency where practical. Our team stays current on efficient alternatives for equipment as they are developed and introduced to the industry.

In the past, we have utilized such alternatives for equipment replacement and for new equipment installations. We are currently working to use less energy in the operation of our manufacturing plants through automated building management systems and by utilizing the most energy efficient lights and HVAC equipment. With this change, we maintain our commitment to carbon neutrality by 2049.

Renewable Energy

Gentex participates in the local Energy Smart Program (ESP), which promotes the implementation of progressive energy efficiency projects. Continually optimizing energy use has allowed associated rebate earnings above and beyond the previously identified program cap. Projects implemented in support of this program include lighting and HVAC improvements, conducting compressed air leak audits, and installing new building control systems.

Additional information can be found at: zeelandbpw.com/resources/reports-news/energy-waste-reduction-and-renewable-energy-plan-summary-report/

8

2023 Gentex Corporation

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

9

GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

With continuous improvement and optimum accuracy in mind, we have progressed through a gap analysis since the 2021 Sustainability Report.

The operational control approach was used for establishing the organizational boundary. For consistency, we'll begin tracking not only Scope 1 and

Scope 2 metrics for these locations for our base year moving forward, but also the other tracked data (waste, water, etc.).

Now that we have confirmed status of elective renewable energy investments throughout the company, the 2023 report marks the first year that Scope 2 market based emissions are included. This highlights the investments that have been made toward increasing renewable electricity use and the positive impact it has on emissions.

Gentex reports on two types of location-based greenhouse gas emissions:

Innovation is an embedded discipline at Gentex. We continually reinvent every aspect of the business - from products and processes to the technology we deploy. Sustainability plays a critical role in our development. Over the years, Gentex has meticulously infused sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations to help reduce our carbon footprint. Gentex monitors carbon emissions from our global operations, which helps us measure performance and locate inefficiencies.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Gentex is working on its SBTi submission, which includes the start of gathering emissions data from our supply base.

Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Gentex is shifting to 2021 as a more reliable baseline for evaluating performance and planning future sustainability strategies.

Factors such as reduced car usage, slowed manufacturing, and widespread economic impacts made 2020 an inaccurate representation of typical operations.

Carbon Reduction & Neutrality Goals

2026

15% below 2021 levels

2031

40% below 2021 levels

2041

70% below 2021 levels

2049

Carbon Neutral

SCOPE 1

Gentex remains below federal reporting thresholds for Scope 1 emissions.

Scope 1 Emissions

Emissions Gentex directly controls

stationary combustion

+

combustion of natural gas for

2023

10,328

boilers/heating and manufacturing

2022

10,276

processes, fuel consumed for

2021

8,879

metric tons

transportation, and refrigerant loss etc.

8,500

9,000

9,500

10,000

10,500

company vehicles

2023

1,333

2022

1,386

2021

1,015

metric tons

1,000

1,100

1,200

1,300

1,400

fugitive emissions

2023

90

2022

69

2021

125

metric tons

50

100

150

200

250

SCOPE 2

purchased electricity and steam - location based

Scope 2 Emissions

2023

104,997

+

Emissions from electricity

2022

96,054

and steam we purchase.

2021

94,302

metric tons

70,000

80,000

90,000

100,000

110,000

purchased electricity and steam - market based

2023

99,614

2022

93,125

2021

94,302

metric tons

70,000

80,000

90,000

100,000

110,000

10

2023 Gentex Corporation

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

11

GENTEX ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (GEMS)

To advance our environmental performance, Gentex established an environmental management system based on the ISO 14001 international environmental management standard. Gentex has maintained ISO 14001 certification since 2002 and continues to renew that certification. The ISO 14001 international environmental standard became the foundation for the Gentex Environmental Management System and interconnects with our Environmental Policy, allowing us to integrate environmental efficiency into our processes.

At all facilities, environmental impact is being measured and improved annually by eliminating waste and emissions, maximizing the efficiency of our processes and resources, and increasing recycling and reuse. By ensuring environmental management and conservation, we have been able to establish long-term measures for minimizing

2023 GEMS Goals

Reduce Plastic Trays

GOAL: Reduce the number of plastic trays used in chemical production.

TARGET: Use 10,000 fewer plastic trays.

REALIZATION: Reused 10,000 plastic trays.

Renewable Energy Use

GOAL: Work towards long-term sustainability goals by increasing renewable energy use.

TARGET: Increase renewable energy use by 2% (3 million kWh).

REALIZATION: Increased renewable energy use by 2.97%.

Recycle Safety Glasses

On the pages that follow, we provide an overview of the various metrics we track to gauge the environmental performance of our manufacturing facilities.

To help qualify these figures and provide a frame of reference, most of the metrics are expressed as a measure of revenue.

ELECTRICITY USE

annual total (kWh)

kWh/$

Electricity consumed to support

2023

189,190,338

0.082

office areas as well as operate

2022

173,157,059

0.090

Gentex's manufacturing, machinery

2021

170,102,869

0.098

and equipment.

lbs/$

0.080

0.085

0.090

0.095

0.100

negative effects on the environment while maximizing positive outputs for our surrounding communities.

GOAL: Set up collection containers and recycle used safety glasses.

TARGET: Recycle 500 lbs (approx. 13,525 pairs) of glasses.

REALIZATION: 394 lbs. of safety glasses recycled (~10,654 pairs).

Precious Metals Recovery

GOAL: Recover ruthenium from sandblasting operations.

TARGET: 700 troy ounces of ruthenium recovered.

PROCESS WATER USE

Process water use consists of the water used during production, primarily in glass washing operations. It also includes water for sanitary use.

annual total (gal)

gal/$

2023

230,005,489

0.100

2022

209,074,748

0.108

2021

201,420,211

0.116

lbs/$

0.100

0.105

0.110

0.115

0.120

0.125

REALIZATION: 247 troy ounces of ruthenium recovered.

2024 GEMS Goal

Recycle Glass

GOAL: Glass Recycle.

TARGET: Recycle an additional 4 million pounds of glass in 2024 than in 2023.

NATURAL GAS USE

annual total (ft3)

ft3/$

Natural gas consumed

2023

192,286,163

0.084

primarily to heat facilities.

2022

188,748,831

0.098

2021

163,102,442

0.094

lbs/$

0.060

0.070

0.080

0.09

0.10

revenue

2023 2,299,215,044

2022 1,918,958,043

2021 1,731,169,929

2020 1,688,189,405

$1.6B

$1.8B

$2.0B

$2.2B

$2.4B

$2.6B

VOC AIR EMISSIONS

Volatile organic compounds used

in Gentex operations include solvents, adhesives and chemical compounds used in the formulation of chemical subassemblies.

annual total (lbs)

lbs/$

2023

210,339

0.000092

2022

173,769

0.000090

2021

164,563

0.000095

lbs/$

0.000050

0.000065

0.000080

0.000095

0.000110

12

2023 Gentex Corporation SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

WASTE AND RECYCLING

Gentex is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies. Over the years, Gentex has systematically transformed itself into a technology company that is vertically integrated and proficient in a wide range of unique core competencies. This requires sophisticated manufacturing processes that promote efficiency and minimize waste to leverage quality and drive innovation.

2023 Solid Waste Recycled

Gentex is currently recycling more solid

Recycled:

Disposed of:

waste than it sends to the landfill.

68.07%

31.93%

SOLID WASTE TO

LANDFILL

annual total (lbs)

lbs/$

Solid waste sent to the landfill comes

2023

15,318,189

0.0067

primarily from general manufacturing

2022

12,711,704

0.0067

and office trash.

2021

12,099,440

0.0069

lbs/$

0.0050

0.0060

0.0070

0.0080

0.0090

Waste Stewardship

Minimizing waste and increasing recycling and reuse is fundamental to the way we operate. From general office materials to manufacturing materials on the production floor, our team stays diligent on minimizing waste wherever practical. This company-wide initiative allows us to gather unique insight into our processes at every level from the very people who are a part of it every single day.

Recycling

Gentex has a robust recycling strategy in place to prevent scrap commodities from ending up in the landfill and we continue to explore new strategies to increase our recycling and reuse. We have invested substantial time and money into developing our manufacturing process to monitor and minimize waste while promoting recycling.

Landfill Avoidance Goals

2026

20% below 2021 levels

2031

60% below 2021 levels

SOLID WASTE RECYCLED

Gentex attempts to recycle as much solid waste as possible, which consists primarily of glass, plastic, cardboard and paper scraps from manufacturing operations and general U.S. office use.

annual total (lbs)

lbs/$

2023

34,506,484

0.0150

2022

27,539,188

0.0144

2021

25,096,576

0.0145

lbs/$

0.0110

0.0120

0.0130

0.0140

0.0150

Some examples of longstanding recycling and reused resources include:

+

Pallet recycling

+

Glass recycling

+

Battery recycling

+

Crate recycling

  • Gentex started reusing packaging through a partnership with Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, a reseller of used clothes, home goods and other items, Gentex is donating 12 gaylords of once-used bubble wrap and packaging materials every other week, approximately 14,000 lbs annually. This recycled packaging is used by their ecommerce team for outbound orders. Each gaylord is approximately 48" x 40" x 36".
  • In 2023, 8,896 pounds of cut resistance and inspection gloves were laundered for reuse in Gentex facilities.

Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Gentex is shifting to 2021 as a more reliable baseline for evaluating performance and planning future sustainability strategies.

Factors such as reduced car usage, slowed manufacturing, and widespread economic impacts made 2020 an inaccurate representation of typical operations.

2041

90% below 2021 levels

2045

100% recyclable Zero landfill waste

All of these waste materials are handled and disposed of by the appropriate treatment storage and disposal facility.

REGULATED WASTE

annual total (lbs)

lbs/$

Regulated waste consists primarily of

2023

864,553

0.000376

hazardous materials, including liquid

2022

684,361

0.000357

industrial waste, used oil and

2021

577,665

0.000334

universal waste.

lbs/$

0.000300

0.000325

0.000350

0.000375

0.000400

14

2023 Gentex Corporation

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

15

SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

As Gentex progresses along the sustainability path, United Nations Sustainable Development goals are used as guidance along with other similar organizations.

Our ongoing sustainability initiatives not only help facilitate innovation and serve as tools to measure our environmental performance, but also serve as our guide as we transition toward carbon neutrality, helping us focus on energy efficiency, waste stewardship, water management, company transportation, environmental efforts and more.

Additionally, our sustainability initiatives play a crucial role in new construction. As the company continues to grow, environmental impact and efficiency are thoroughly considered before breaking ground on any new construction on our campuses. And as our product portfolio grows and diversifies, our team is committed to developing new and unique sustainability solutions.

WASTE STEWARDSHIP

  • Facility carpets have 30 - 50% recycled content and are 100% recyclable.
  • Gentex installed drinking fountains at multiple facilities that have a water bottle refill feature that helps avoid the disposal of hundreds of thousands of plastic one-time use water bottles each year.
  • Clean scrap glass from coating, bending and final assembly mirror lines is processed for recycling into insulation.

ENERGY

  • Gentex completed the transition to 100% renewable energy at our James St. manufacturing facility.
  • Gentex utilizes software-managed and occupancy-sensor-controlled lighting throughout many of our facilities.
  • Air economizers and energy recovery units are integrated into our HVAC systems.
  • Energy-efficientfluorescent lights are utilized in most areas. New and renovated areas are moving to LED technology.
  • Facility roofs utilize white materials to reflect sunlight and reduce air conditioning energy consumption by approximately 20%.
  • Many Gentex utility and HVAC systems are managed by computer-controlled software, allowing for improved performance and energy reduction.
  • Gentex facilities utilize an insulated metal panel system for the exterior walls in order to improve energy efficiency.
  • Gentex captures the excess heat from the compressed air system and uses it to pre-heat/temper the water used in the production process, thus eliminating the need for auxiliary heaters in the water basins.
  • Excess warm water from the production process is used to temper the boiler/snowmelt water, reducing boiler energy consumption.
  • VFDs (variable frequency drives) are installed on all motors and pumps on the Michigan campus.
  • A centralized water chiller plant allows us to decrease overall energy usage.

16

2023 Gentex Corporation

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

17

WATER MANAGEMENT

+

+

+

+

+

+

Gentex's water recovery system collects water used in the production lines, sanitizes it, and sends it back for use in a secondary manufacturing process, which helps reduce overall water usage.

A Gentex manufacturing facility expansion utilizes an underground storm water retention system to reduce storm water discharge into the county drain system. All new buildings are constructed with water usage mitigation practices employed.

Our irrigation software control system monitors the weather and climate conditions to optimize watering schedules, reducing irrigation water consumption by approximately 25%.

Low-flow faucets are used within the facilities.

Gentex works to ensure all employees globally have consistent and reliable access to clean drinking water.

Gentex works diligently to ensure that any potential pollutants that could negatively impact the safety of the drinking water in our manufacturing locations are properly disposed of in accordance with all laws and regulations.

JAMES STREET FACILITY - 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

2023 was Gentex's first full year utilizing renewable energy at its James Street location. This energy, through a purchase agreement with a local energy company, comes from renewable sources rather than mainstream electrical production.

18

2023 Gentex Corporation

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

19

