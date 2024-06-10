GENTEX SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
5
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
OUR APPROACH
Gentex is committed to reducing negative environmental impacts resulting from
operations and protecting all stakeholders by achieving environmental, social and
corporate governance goals. We continue to strive for improvements in our environmental
performance by seeking out smarter ways to minimize waste and prevent pollution.
With respect to minimizing waste and preventing pollution, priority is given to those
Supporting the growth of EVs: Gentex has 37 charging stations
Energy Purchase: 2023 was our first full year utilizing renewable
opportunities that offer the greatest anticipated practical benefit while striving for continual
globally for our employees with electric vehicles.
energy at our James Street location. This energy, through a purchase
improvement. Accordingly, objectives and targets are established and periodically reviewed so
agreement with our local energy company, comes from renewable
as to minimize, to the extent practical, the creation of waste, pollution and adverse impacts on
sources rather than mainstream electrical production.
the environment associated with company activities, products or services.
Protection of health and the environment is a company-wide responsibility. Management
of each business area is expected to support our environmental management system and
commit the necessary resources. Team members at all levels are expected to carry out their
responsibilities as established by our environmental management system and to cooperate in
company efforts.
Glass Recycling: With new updates to our manufacturing and reclamation processes, we have worked to expand our ability to recycle glass that is further along in production. This will allow Gentex to recycle more glass with some amount of epoxy, chemistry, and/or hardware associated with it, rather than having to send it to the landfill.
Safely Packaged: Through a partnership with Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, a reseller of used clothes, home goods and other items, Gentex is donating 12 gaylords of once-used bubble wrap and packaging materials every other week, approximately 14,000 lbs annually. This recycled packaging is used by their ecommerce team for outbound orders. Each gaylord is approximately 48" x 40" x 36".
- CLIMATE CHANGE
- SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
- GOVERNANCE
- SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARBON NEUTRALITY
ENERGY & CARBON NEUTRALITY
Gentex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by at least 2049.
Gentex remains committed to improving energy-efficiency where practical. Our team stays current on efficient alternatives for equipment as they are developed and introduced to the industry.
In the past, we have utilized such alternatives for equipment replacement and for new equipment installations. We are currently working to use less energy in the operation of our manufacturing plants through automated building management systems and by utilizing the most energy efficient lights and HVAC equipment. With this change, we maintain our commitment to carbon neutrality by 2049.
Renewable Energy
Gentex participates in the local Energy Smart Program (ESP), which promotes the implementation of progressive energy efficiency projects. Continually optimizing energy use has allowed associated rebate earnings above and beyond the previously identified program cap. Projects implemented in support of this program include lighting and HVAC improvements, conducting compressed air leak audits, and installing new building control systems.
Additional information can be found at: zeelandbpw.com/resources/reports-news/energy-waste-reduction-and-renewable-energy-plan-summary-report/
GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS
With continuous improvement and optimum accuracy in mind, we have progressed through a gap analysis since the 2021 Sustainability Report.
The operational control approach was used for establishing the organizational boundary. For consistency, we'll begin tracking not only Scope 1 and
Scope 2 metrics for these locations for our base year moving forward, but also the other tracked data (waste, water, etc.).
Now that we have confirmed status of elective renewable energy investments throughout the company, the 2023 report marks the first year that Scope 2 market based emissions are included. This highlights the investments that have been made toward increasing renewable electricity use and the positive impact it has on emissions.
Gentex reports on two types of location-based greenhouse gas emissions:
Innovation is an embedded discipline at Gentex. We continually reinvent every aspect of the business - from products and processes to the technology we deploy. Sustainability plays a critical role in our development. Over the years, Gentex has meticulously infused sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations to help reduce our carbon footprint. Gentex monitors carbon emissions from our global operations, which helps us measure performance and locate inefficiencies.
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Gentex is working on its SBTi submission, which includes the start of gathering emissions data from our supply base.
Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Gentex is shifting to 2021 as a more reliable baseline for evaluating performance and planning future sustainability strategies.
Factors such as reduced car usage, slowed manufacturing, and widespread economic impacts made 2020 an inaccurate representation of typical operations.
Carbon Reduction & Neutrality Goals
2026
15% below 2021 levels
2031
40% below 2021 levels
2041
70% below 2021 levels
2049
Carbon Neutral
SCOPE 1
Gentex remains below federal reporting thresholds for Scope 1 emissions.
Scope 1 Emissions
Emissions Gentex directly controls
stationary combustion
+
combustion of natural gas for
2023
10,328
boilers/heating and manufacturing
2022
10,276
processes, fuel consumed for
2021
8,879
metric tons
transportation, and refrigerant loss etc.
8,500
9,000
9,500
10,000
10,500
company vehicles
2023
1,333
2022
1,386
2021
1,015
metric tons
1,000
1,100
1,200
1,300
1,400
fugitive emissions
2023
90
2022
69
2021
125
metric tons
50
100
150
200
250
SCOPE 2
purchased electricity and steam - location based
Scope 2 Emissions
2023
104,997
+
Emissions from electricity
2022
96,054
and steam we purchase.
2021
94,302
metric tons
70,000
80,000
90,000
100,000
110,000
purchased electricity and steam - market based
2023
99,614
2022
93,125
2021
94,302
metric tons
70,000
80,000
90,000
100,000
110,000
10
2023 Gentex Corporation
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Introduction + CLIMATE CHANGE
+
Sustainability Initiatives +
Governance +
Social Responsibility +
Appendix
11
GENTEX ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (GEMS)
To advance our environmental performance, Gentex established an environmental management system based on the ISO 14001 international environmental management standard. Gentex has maintained ISO 14001 certification since 2002 and continues to renew that certification. The ISO 14001 international environmental standard became the foundation for the Gentex Environmental Management System and interconnects with our Environmental Policy, allowing us to integrate environmental efficiency into our processes.
At all facilities, environmental impact is being measured and improved annually by eliminating waste and emissions, maximizing the efficiency of our processes and resources, and increasing recycling and reuse. By ensuring environmental management and conservation, we have been able to establish long-term measures for minimizing
2023 GEMS Goals
Reduce Plastic Trays
GOAL: Reduce the number of plastic trays used in chemical production.
TARGET: Use 10,000 fewer plastic trays.
REALIZATION: Reused 10,000 plastic trays.
Renewable Energy Use
GOAL: Work towards long-term sustainability goals by increasing renewable energy use.
TARGET: Increase renewable energy use by 2% (3 million kWh).
REALIZATION: Increased renewable energy use by 2.97%.
Recycle Safety Glasses
On the pages that follow, we provide an overview of the various metrics we track to gauge the environmental performance of our manufacturing facilities.
To help qualify these figures and provide a frame of reference, most of the metrics are expressed as a measure of revenue.
ELECTRICITY USE
annual total (kWh)
kWh/$
Electricity consumed to support
2023
189,190,338
0.082
office areas as well as operate
2022
173,157,059
0.090
Gentex's manufacturing, machinery
2021
170,102,869
0.098
and equipment.
lbs/$
0.080
0.085
0.090
0.095
0.100
negative effects on the environment while maximizing positive outputs for our surrounding communities.
GOAL: Set up collection containers and recycle used safety glasses.
TARGET: Recycle 500 lbs (approx. 13,525 pairs) of glasses.
REALIZATION: 394 lbs. of safety glasses recycled (~10,654 pairs).
Precious Metals Recovery
GOAL: Recover ruthenium from sandblasting operations.
TARGET: 700 troy ounces of ruthenium recovered.
PROCESS WATER USE
Process water use consists of the water used during production, primarily in glass washing operations. It also includes water for sanitary use.
annual total (gal)
gal/$
2023
230,005,489
0.100
2022
209,074,748
0.108
2021
201,420,211
0.116
lbs/$
0.100
0.105
0.110
0.115
0.120
0.125
REALIZATION: 247 troy ounces of ruthenium recovered.
2024 GEMS Goal
Recycle Glass
GOAL: Glass Recycle.
TARGET: Recycle an additional 4 million pounds of glass in 2024 than in 2023.
NATURAL GAS USE
annual total (ft3)
ft3/$
Natural gas consumed
2023
192,286,163
0.084
primarily to heat facilities.
2022
188,748,831
0.098
2021
163,102,442
0.094
lbs/$
0.060
0.070
0.080
0.09
0.10
revenue
2023 2,299,215,044
2022 1,918,958,043
2021 1,731,169,929
2020 1,688,189,405
$1.6B
$1.8B
$2.0B
$2.2B
$2.4B
$2.6B
VOC AIR EMISSIONS
Volatile organic compounds used
in Gentex operations include solvents, adhesives and chemical compounds used in the formulation of chemical subassemblies.
annual total (lbs)
lbs/$
2023
210,339
0.000092
2022
173,769
0.000090
2021
164,563
0.000095
lbs/$
0.000050
0.000065
0.000080
0.000095
0.000110
WASTE AND RECYCLING
Gentex is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies. Over the years, Gentex has systematically transformed itself into a technology company that is vertically integrated and proficient in a wide range of unique core competencies. This requires sophisticated manufacturing processes that promote efficiency and minimize waste to leverage quality and drive innovation.
2023 Solid Waste Recycled
Gentex is currently recycling more solid
Recycled:
Disposed of:
waste than it sends to the landfill.
68.07%
31.93%
SOLID WASTE TO
LANDFILL
annual total (lbs)
lbs/$
Solid waste sent to the landfill comes
2023
15,318,189
0.0067
primarily from general manufacturing
2022
12,711,704
0.0067
and office trash.
2021
12,099,440
0.0069
lbs/$
0.0050
0.0060
0.0070
0.0080
0.0090
Waste Stewardship
Minimizing waste and increasing recycling and reuse is fundamental to the way we operate. From general office materials to manufacturing materials on the production floor, our team stays diligent on minimizing waste wherever practical. This company-wide initiative allows us to gather unique insight into our processes at every level from the very people who are a part of it every single day.
Recycling
Gentex has a robust recycling strategy in place to prevent scrap commodities from ending up in the landfill and we continue to explore new strategies to increase our recycling and reuse. We have invested substantial time and money into developing our manufacturing process to monitor and minimize waste while promoting recycling.
Landfill Avoidance Goals
2026
20% below 2021 levels
2031
60% below 2021 levels
SOLID WASTE RECYCLED
Gentex attempts to recycle as much solid waste as possible, which consists primarily of glass, plastic, cardboard and paper scraps from manufacturing operations and general U.S. office use.
annual total (lbs)
lbs/$
2023
34,506,484
0.0150
2022
27,539,188
0.0144
2021
25,096,576
0.0145
lbs/$
0.0110
0.0120
0.0130
0.0140
0.0150
Some examples of longstanding recycling and reused resources include:
+
Pallet recycling
+
Glass recycling
+
Battery recycling
+
Crate recycling
- Gentex started reusing packaging through a partnership with Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, a reseller of used clothes, home goods and other items, Gentex is donating 12 gaylords of once-used bubble wrap and packaging materials every other week, approximately 14,000 lbs annually. This recycled packaging is used by their ecommerce team for outbound orders. Each gaylord is approximately 48" x 40" x 36".
- In 2023, 8,896 pounds of cut resistance and inspection gloves were laundered for reuse in Gentex facilities.
Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Gentex is shifting to 2021 as a more reliable baseline for evaluating performance and planning future sustainability strategies.
Factors such as reduced car usage, slowed manufacturing, and widespread economic impacts made 2020 an inaccurate representation of typical operations.
2041
90% below 2021 levels
2045
100% recyclable Zero landfill waste
All of these waste materials are handled and disposed of by the appropriate treatment storage and disposal facility.
REGULATED WASTE
annual total (lbs)
lbs/$
Regulated waste consists primarily of
2023
864,553
0.000376
hazardous materials, including liquid
2022
684,361
0.000357
industrial waste, used oil and
2021
577,665
0.000334
universal waste.
lbs/$
0.000300
0.000325
0.000350
0.000375
0.000400
SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
As Gentex progresses along the sustainability path, United Nations Sustainable Development goals are used as guidance along with other similar organizations.
Our ongoing sustainability initiatives not only help facilitate innovation and serve as tools to measure our environmental performance, but also serve as our guide as we transition toward carbon neutrality, helping us focus on energy efficiency, waste stewardship, water management, company transportation, environmental efforts and more.
Additionally, our sustainability initiatives play a crucial role in new construction. As the company continues to grow, environmental impact and efficiency are thoroughly considered before breaking ground on any new construction on our campuses. And as our product portfolio grows and diversifies, our team is committed to developing new and unique sustainability solutions.
WASTE STEWARDSHIP
- Facility carpets have 30 - 50% recycled content and are 100% recyclable.
- Gentex installed drinking fountains at multiple facilities that have a water bottle refill feature that helps avoid the disposal of hundreds of thousands of plastic one-time use water bottles each year.
- Clean scrap glass from coating, bending and final assembly mirror lines is processed for recycling into insulation.
ENERGY
- Gentex completed the transition to 100% renewable energy at our James St. manufacturing facility.
- Gentex utilizes software-managed and occupancy-sensor-controlled lighting throughout many of our facilities.
- Air economizers and energy recovery units are integrated into our HVAC systems.
- Energy-efficientfluorescent lights are utilized in most areas. New and renovated areas are moving to LED technology.
- Facility roofs utilize white materials to reflect sunlight and reduce air conditioning energy consumption by approximately 20%.
- Many Gentex utility and HVAC systems are managed by computer-controlled software, allowing for improved performance and energy reduction.
- Gentex facilities utilize an insulated metal panel system for the exterior walls in order to improve energy efficiency.
- Gentex captures the excess heat from the compressed air system and uses it to pre-heat/temper the water used in the production process, thus eliminating the need for auxiliary heaters in the water basins.
- Excess warm water from the production process is used to temper the boiler/snowmelt water, reducing boiler energy consumption.
- VFDs (variable frequency drives) are installed on all motors and pumps on the Michigan campus.
- A centralized water chiller plant allows us to decrease overall energy usage.
WATER MANAGEMENT
+
+
+
+
+
+
Gentex's water recovery system collects water used in the production lines, sanitizes it, and sends it back for use in a secondary manufacturing process, which helps reduce overall water usage.
A Gentex manufacturing facility expansion utilizes an underground storm water retention system to reduce storm water discharge into the county drain system. All new buildings are constructed with water usage mitigation practices employed.
Our irrigation software control system monitors the weather and climate conditions to optimize watering schedules, reducing irrigation water consumption by approximately 25%.
Low-flow faucets are used within the facilities.
Gentex works to ensure all employees globally have consistent and reliable access to clean drinking water.
Gentex works diligently to ensure that any potential pollutants that could negatively impact the safety of the drinking water in our manufacturing locations are properly disposed of in accordance with all laws and regulations.
JAMES STREET FACILITY - 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY
2023 was Gentex's first full year utilizing renewable energy at its James Street location. This energy, through a purchase agreement with a local energy company, comes from renewable sources rather than mainstream electrical production.
