Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gentex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNTX   US3719011096

GENTEX CORPORATION

(GNTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
27.27 USD   -0.40%
08:00aGentex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -3-
DJ
2022Goldman Sachs Upgrades Gentex to Neutral From Sell, Adjusts Price Target to $26 From $24
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gentex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

01/02/2023 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Friday, January 27, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The call will be available via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call.

If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7damf5u4.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events.

Contact Information:
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814


All news about GENTEX CORPORATION
08:00aGentex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference ..
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -3-
DJ
2022Goldman Sachs Upgrades Gentex to Neutral From Sell, Adjusts Price Target to $26 From $2..
MT
2022Gentex : ESG Addendum
PU
2022Gentex Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share; Payable Jan. 18 to Shareho..
MT
2022Gentex Partners With ODC Network to Open First-of-Its-Kind Childcare and Preschool
GL
2022Gentex Partners With ODC Network to Open First-of-Its-Kind Childcare and Preschool
AQ
2022Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend
GL
2022Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend, Payable January 18, 2023
CI
2022BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Ulta Beauty and Gentex
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENTEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 927 M - -
Net income 2022 322 M - -
Net cash 2022 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 6 397 M 6 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 998
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GENTEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gentex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,27 $
Average target price 31,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve R. Downing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin C. Nash Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil Boehm Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Paul Flynn Vice President-Operations
Gary F. Goode Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENTEX CORPORATION0.00%6 397
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.0.00%9 360
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.00%5 276
ADIENT PLC0.00%3 291
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION0.00%2 503
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)0.00%2 184