Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

On September 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of Gentherm Incorporated (the "Company") approved a restructuring plan (the "Plan") to improve the Company's manufacturing productivity and rationalize its footprint. Under the Plan, the Company will relocate certain existing manufacturing and related activities in its Greenville, South Carolina facility to a new facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The plan is expected to lower the Company's cost base, improve its financial performance and cash flow generation, and create a simplified organization best positioned to deliver on its key financial and operational priorities.

In connection with the Plan, the Company expects to incur total costs of between $14 million and $18 million, of which between $14 million and $17 million are expected to be cash expenditures. The total expected costs include employee severance, retention and termination costs of between $2 million and $4 million, capital expenditures of between $7 million and $8 million and non-cashexpenses for accelerated depreciation and impairment of fixed assets of approximately $1 million. The Company also expects to incur other transition costs including recruiting, relocation, and machinery and equipment move and set up costs of between $4 million and $5 million. These actions under the Plan are expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2025 and generate annual benefits of between $5 million and $6 million. The actual timing, costs and savings of the Plan may differ materially from the Company's current expectations and estimates.

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K areforward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about future events and impacts. The forward-looking statements included in this Current Report on Form 8-Kare made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks that the Company may be unable to implement the restructuring plan as anticipated on a timely basis or at all, that the expected amount of expenses and cash expenditures associated with the restructuring plan may exceed the Company's projections, and that the Company may be unable to realize the full amount of estimated savings from the restructuring plan. The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements included herein, as well as in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most annual report on Form 10-Kand subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.