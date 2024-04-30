Q1 24 Presentation
30 April 2024
Important notice
This presentation has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Gentian Diagnostics ASA (the "Company" or "Gentian"). The presentation is furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person. The information herein and any other material discussed is subject to change.
The presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, future financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "predicts",
"intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims",
"foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts
which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. Potential investors are expressly advised that financial projections, such as the revenue and cash flow projections contained herein, cannot be used as reliable indicators of future revenues or cash flows. The Company (nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings) does not provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward- looking statements to our actual results.
The distribution of this presentation may also in other jurisdictions be restricted by law. Accordingly, this presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance
with applicable laws and regulations. The Company require persons in possession of this presentation to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
Nothing in this presentation shall constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares in the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.
Nothing contained in this presentation is or should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future. Except where otherwise expressly indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date set out on its cover. In addition, no responsibility or liability or duty of care is or will be accepted by the Company for updating this presentation (or any additional information), correcting any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent or providing any additional information.
Efficient diagnostics for better treatment decisions
Attractive value proposition: fast results at lower cost
The IVD market challenge
Many of the existing, but clinically relevant biomarkers are available only on slow and inefficient platforms
- Hours from initiation of analysis to results
- Low throughput
Gentian's solution
Gentian converts existing biomarkers to the most efficient automated, high- throughput analysers
- 10 minutes from initiation of analysis to results
- High throughput
High-value benefits
Faster results leading to better treatment decisions
3-10x higher throughput, improving laboratory productivity and cost-efficiency
Strategy with focus on profitable sales growth
7* tests contributing to saving costs and protecting life
USD 1.8bn serviceable market with 5-10% annual growth
Entered partnerships with 5 major global IVD companies
Scalable, lean and flexible commercial model
*5 established tests, 1 in market development and further 1 in product development.
Industry-leading team and knowhow
Team with proven track- record and industry expertise from market leading IVD companies
~30% average annual sales growth 2019-23
2 'blockbuster' tests in market and product development
High-impact diagnostics with global commercial traction
Sales and R&D offices, Sweden
HQ, Norway
Sales office, US
Rep. office, China
Total revenue 2023
5Y-CAGR
Oslo listing
Market cap
MNOK 142
30%
OSE: GENT
MNOK ~600
Note: Market cap as per close on 31 March 2024.
Highlights
Strong momentum and positive EBITDA
1Q24 financials and key milestones
Sales
Gross margin
MNOK 38.5
53%
+22% vs 1Q23
49% in 1Q23
EBITDA
NT-proBNP
MNOK 4.8
development in
MNOK -0.5 in 1Q23
final stages of
optimisation
Highlights
- Record sales of MNOK 38.5 in 1Q24, up 22% vs 1Q23 (19% organic growth)
- EBITDA of NOK 4.8 million in 1Q24 versus NOK -0.5 million in 1Q23
- Gross margin of 53% positively influenced by favourable product mix and finalisation of integration with Getica AB, which was acquired in July 2023
- Sales of fCAL® turbo increased 44% in 1Q24 compared to 1Q23
- Continued solid development for third party sales which increased 31% in 1Q24 compared to 1Q23
- New KDIGO Guidelines issued during 1Q24 recommends increased use of Cystatin C
- Significant advancements achieved in the technical development and production upscaling of the NT-proBNP assay
Continued high sales growth in line with target
Highlights
- Sales of MNOK 38.5 in 1Q24, up 22% vs 1Q23 (19% organic growth)
- Revenue growth contribution was achieved by all products and via all sales channels in the first quarter of 2024
- Sales of fCAL® turbo increased 44% in 1Q24 compared to 1Q23
Sales revenues (MNOK)
37
39
34
31
32
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Sales revenue - geographic split
MNOK
1Q24
1Q23
2023
US
2.9
2.0
8.7
Europe
27.9
22.1
92.8
Asia
7.7
7.3
33.7
Total
38.5
31.4
135.2
Sales revenue - product split
MNOK
1Q24
1Q23
2023
Cystatin C
14.9
13.6
56.3
fCAL® turbo
13.7
9.5
43.2
Third-party products
4.7
3.6
17.0
Other
5.2
4.7
18.6
Total
38.5
31.4
135.2
Stable cost development
Gross margin %
49%
53%
53%
48%
46%
46%
42%
39%
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2023
2024
Operating expenses
MNOK
1Q24
1Q23
2023
Sales and marketing
6.4
5.4
23.1
expenses
Administration expenses
6.0
7.2
25.1
Research and
6.1
7.8
36.1
development expenses
Total
18.5
20.4
84.3
- Operating expenses ended at NOK 18.5 million in 1Q24 compared to NOK 20.4 million in 1Q23
- Capitalised R&D expenses was MNOK 2.5 in 1Q24 compared to MNOK 0.8 in 1Q23
- Integration of Getica AB finalised
Note: Operating expenses include depreciation
