30 April 2024

Important notice

This presentation has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Gentian Diagnostics ASA (the "Company" or "Gentian"). The presentation is furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person. The information herein and any other material discussed is subject to change.

The presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, future financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "predicts",

"intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims",

"foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts

which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. Potential investors are expressly advised that financial projections, such as the revenue and cash flow projections contained herein, cannot be used as reliable indicators of future revenues or cash flows. The Company (nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings) does not provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward- looking statements to our actual results.

The distribution of this presentation may also in other jurisdictions be restricted by law. Accordingly, this presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance

with applicable laws and regulations. The Company require persons in possession of this presentation to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Nothing in this presentation shall constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares in the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Nothing contained in this presentation is or should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future. Except where otherwise expressly indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date set out on its cover. In addition, no responsibility or liability or duty of care is or will be accepted by the Company for updating this presentation (or any additional information), correcting any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent or providing any additional information.

Efficient diagnostics for better treatment decisions

Attractive value proposition: fast results at lower cost

The IVD market challenge

Many of the existing, but clinically relevant biomarkers are available only on slow and inefficient platforms

  • Hours from initiation of analysis to results
  • Low throughput

Gentian's solution

Gentian converts existing biomarkers to the most efficient automated, high- throughput analysers

  • 10 minutes from initiation of analysis to results
  • High throughput

High-value benefits

Faster results leading to better treatment decisions

3-10x higher throughput, improving laboratory productivity and cost-efficiency

Strategy with focus on profitable sales growth

7* tests contributing to saving costs and protecting life

USD 1.8bn serviceable market with 5-10% annual growth

Entered partnerships with 5 major global IVD companies

Scalable, lean and flexible commercial model

*5 established tests, 1 in market development and further 1 in product development.

Industry-leading team and knowhow

Team with proven track- record and industry expertise from market leading IVD companies

~30% average annual sales growth 2019-23

2 'blockbuster' tests in market and product development

High-impact diagnostics with global commercial traction

Sales and R&D offices, Sweden

HQ, Norway

Sales office, US

Rep. office, China

Total revenue 2023

5Y-CAGR

Oslo listing

Market cap

MNOK 142

30%

OSE: GENT

MNOK ~600

Note: Market cap as per close on 31 March 2024.

Highlights

Strong momentum and positive EBITDA

1Q24 financials and key milestones

Sales

Gross margin

MNOK 38.5

53%

+22% vs 1Q23

49% in 1Q23

EBITDA

NT-proBNP

MNOK 4.8

development in

MNOK -0.5 in 1Q23

final stages of

optimisation

Highlights

  • Record sales of MNOK 38.5 in 1Q24, up 22% vs 1Q23 (19% organic growth)
  • EBITDA of NOK 4.8 million in 1Q24 versus NOK -0.5 million in 1Q23
  • Gross margin of 53% positively influenced by favourable product mix and finalisation of integration with Getica AB, which was acquired in July 2023
  • Sales of fCAL® turbo increased 44% in 1Q24 compared to 1Q23
  • Continued solid development for third party sales which increased 31% in 1Q24 compared to 1Q23
  • New KDIGO Guidelines issued during 1Q24 recommends increased use of Cystatin C
  • Significant advancements achieved in the technical development and production upscaling of the NT-proBNP assay

Continued high sales growth in line with target

Highlights

  • Sales of MNOK 38.5 in 1Q24, up 22% vs 1Q23 (19% organic growth)
  • Revenue growth contribution was achieved by all products and via all sales channels in the first quarter of 2024
  • Sales of fCAL® turbo increased 44% in 1Q24 compared to 1Q23

Sales revenues (MNOK)

37

39

34

31

32

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Sales revenue - geographic split

MNOK

1Q24

1Q23

2023

US

2.9

2.0

8.7

Europe

27.9

22.1

92.8

Asia

7.7

7.3

33.7

Total

38.5

31.4

135.2

Sales revenue - product split

MNOK

1Q24

1Q23

2023

Cystatin C

14.9

13.6

56.3

fCAL® turbo

13.7

9.5

43.2

Third-party products

4.7

3.6

17.0

Other

5.2

4.7

18.6

Total

38.5

31.4

135.2

Stable cost development

Gross margin %

49%

53%

53%

48%

46%

46%

42%

39%

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2023

2024

Operating expenses

MNOK

1Q24

1Q23

2023

Sales and marketing

6.4

5.4

23.1

expenses

Administration expenses

6.0

7.2

25.1

Research and

6.1

7.8

36.1

development expenses

Total

18.5

20.4

84.3

  • Operating expenses ended at NOK 18.5 million in 1Q24 compared to NOK 20.4 million in 1Q23
  • Capitalised R&D expenses was MNOK 2.5 in 1Q24 compared to MNOK 0.8 in 1Q23
  • Integration of Getica AB finalised

Note: Operating expenses include depreciation

