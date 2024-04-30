Commercial activities to gain commercial interest for the recently launched Gentian turbidimetric RBP (Retinol Binding Protein) assay continued.

The company's Swedish distribution subsidiary, Gentian Diagnostics AB (GAB), continues to post very strong sales growth performance with sales of NOK 4.7 million in 1Q 2024 versus NOK

Market development GCAL®

Results from clinical studies continue to support the value of GCAL® in early diagnosis of bacterial infections and prediction of clinical deterioration. Data analysis from two studies performed in adult and paediatric patients are finalised and submitted for publication.

Gentian attended a seminar in Czech Republic to present and discuss the use of GCAL® in detection of infection in adults and in children where interest and need for a biomarker for early detection of infection, estimation of disease severity and prediction of clinical outcome were confirmed.

There is an increased interest in the GCAL® immunoassay and growing evidence for use of the calprotectin biomarker in autoimmune diseases, including rheumatic diseases in children and adults. Several studies have confirmed the role of GCAL® in estimation of disease activity and treatment monitoring in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (paediatric population). The value of calprotectin has also been described in other autoinflammatory diseases such as vasculitis in adults and in children. The recommendations from the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) and the American College of Rheumatology suggests use of S100 proteins, the family of proteins to which calprotectin belongs, for monitoring of inflammatory response in interleukin-1(IL-1) mediated systemic autoinflammatory diseases. Gentian has, in