Groundbreaking assay development for measuring total NT-proBNP levels

Press release



Moss, 28 June 2024



At the upcoming Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2024

clinical meeting, to be held in Chicago on 29 July 2024, Gentian Diagnostics ASA

will showcase a significant breakthrough in the development of its turbidimetric

NT-proBNP assay. The new assay will accurately measure NT-proBNP levels without

being affected by glycosylation. This advancement will allow for NT-proBNP

analysis on high-throughput clinical chemistry platforms while eliminating the

inaccuracies caused by glycosylation.



Gentian's NT-proBNP assay on high throughput, open channel instruments

While several NT-proBNP assays already exist on chemiluminescence-based

platforms for diagnosing and assessing the severity of heart failure (HF),

Gentian aims to make NT-proBNP analysis more accessible on high-volume clinical

chemistry analysers. This improvement will enhance both cost and workflow

efficiency.



Addressing glycosylation

Current commercial assays mostly use antibodies that bind to the central region

of NT-proBNP, which is typically glycosylated. This glycosylation significantly

affects sample readings, as up to 80% of NT-proBNP may be glycosylated in this

region. The glycosylation restricts antibody binding and thereby protein

detection, leading to underestimation of NT-proBNP levels.



Extensive testing of Gentian's prototype has confirmed that glycosylation of the

NT-proBNP molecule can indeed lead to an underestimation of NT-proBNP

concentrations in clinical samples. In contrast, Gentian's NT-proBNP assay is

designed to detect endogenous NT-proBNP regardless of glycosylation status,

avoiding this common underestimation.



Effect of glycosylation on NT-proBNP measurements

At ADLM 2024, Gentian will present a poster titled: Development and diagnostic

utility of immunoturbidimetric NT-proBNP assay based on antibodies targeting

glycosylation-free regions of NT-proBNP (A-010), with a comparison of the

Gentian's assay with another commercially available immunoassay. The results

confirm the underestimation of NT-proBNP concentration in clinical samples due

to glycosylation effects, which Gentians' prototype successfully avoids.



Advantages for heart failure diagnosis and management

Given the variability in glycosylation pattern of NT-proBNP, an immunoassay

targeting glycosylation-free regions may offer significant advantages in heart

failure management. This assay will detect endogenous NT-proBNP regardless of

glycosylation status, providing more reliable data for specific patient groups

and disease states.



About Gentian Diagnostics

Gentian Diagnostics (OSE: GENT), develops and manufactures high-quality, in

vitro diagnostic reagents. Gentian's expertise and focus lies within homogenous

immunoassays, specifically infections, inflammations, kidney failures and

congestive heart failures. By converting existing and clinically relevant

biomarkers to the most efficient automated, high-throughput analysers, the

company contributes to saving costs and protecting life. Gentian is

headquartered in Moss, Norway, serving the global human and veterinary

diagnostics markets through sales and representative offices in Sweden, USA, and

China. For more information, please visit www.gentian.com.



IR contact:

Njaal Kind, CEO

njaal.kind@gentian.no

+47 919 06 525 (mobile)





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site