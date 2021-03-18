Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Gentian Diagnostics AS    GENT   NO0010748866

GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS

(GENT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentian Diagnostics : Shortcomings of the current standard of kidney care

03/18/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The problem with eGFR equations that rely on race as a surrogate for muscle mass

Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is the primary diagnostic parameter used to detect and manage kidney disease. The current standard of care is to use serum concentrations of creatinine, a by-product of muscle metabolism, to calculate eGFR1. This means that the equations that use creatinine to estimate glomerular filtration rate must be adjusted for a patient's muscle mass2.

Traditionally, this has been achieved by using race as a surrogate for muscle mass, because previous studies have claimed inherent differences in body composition between blacks and whites3. While those who have grown accustomed to using creatinine over the past few decades have suggested simply removing the race adjustment factor from the aforementioned equations, it is unclear what the implications of such a move would have on eGFR accuracy and clinical decision making.

A new chapter for kidney care in America

In the US there have recently been discussions about the race component of creatine equations. A disproportionate number of the 37 million Americans that have kidney disease are African Americans, Latinos, American Indians, Asian Americans, or Pacific Islanders4. The use of race in clinical algorithms used to detect and manage kidney disease in these groups have contributed to major kidney-health disparities.

In a joint statement made by the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation on March 9th of this year, the groups' leaders affirmed that5:

  1. 'Race modifiers should not be included in equations that estimate kidney function.'
  2. 'Current race-based equations should be replaced by a suitable approach that is accurate, inclusive, and standardized in every laboratory in the US.'

The hope is that clinical implementation of equations that provide an unbiased assessment of kidney function would allow health professionals to ensure equitable outcomes in all patients with kidney disease.

Cystatin C based eGFR is independent of muscle mass and race

Fortunately, there is an alternative biomarker that is already being used in many hospitals around the world. Cystatin Cis ubiquitously expressed through all nucleated cells1. Individuals with similar kidney function can therefore be expected to have similar serum concentrations of cystatin C. This means that equations used for calculating GFR do not depend on an individual's muscle mass or race.

Consequently, cystatin C is also considered the preferred marker for eGFR in patient groups with significant variability in muscle mass:

  • Children6
  • Athletes6
  • Seniors6
  • Amputees7
  • Patients with spinal cord injuries8
  • Patients with conditions linked to malnutrition7

Clinical adoption of cystatin C may well present the opportunity to 'replace current race-based equations with a suitable approach that is precise, inclusive and standardized in every laboratory in the United States.'4

Contact us for more information

Do you want to know more about cystatin C, our assay or how to implement cystatin C in your laboratory? Please fill out the form below or send an email to marketing@gentian.com.

References

  1. Mussap M, Plebani M. Biochemistry and clinical role of human cystatin C. Crit Rev Clin Lab Sci. 2004;41(5-6):467-550.

  2. Grubb A. Cystatin C is Indispensable for Evaluation of Kidney Disease. EJIFCC. 2017;28(4):268-276. Published 2017 Dec 19.

  3. Dale R Wagner, Vivian H Heyward. Measures of body composition in blacks and whites: a comparative review. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Volume 71, Issue 6, June 2000, Pages 1392-1402

  4. Kidney disease: The basics. (2020, May 15). Retrieved March 10, 2021, from

  5. Removing race from estimates of kidney function. (2021, March 10). Retrieved March 10, 2021, from www.kidney.org/news/removing-race-estimates-kidney-function

  6. Ebert N, Shlipak MG. Cystatin C is ready for clinical use. Curr Opin Nephrol Hypertens. 2020 Nov;29(6):591-598.

  7. Aakjær M, Houlind MB, Treldal C, et al. Differences in Kidney Function Estimates Based on Creatinine and/or Cystatin C in Non-Traumatic Amputation Patients and Their Impact on Drug Prescribing. J Clin Med. 2019;8(1):89. Published 2019 Jan 14.

  8. Jenkins MA, Brown DJ, Ierino FL, Ratnaike SI. Cystatin C for estimation of glomerular filtration rate in patients with spinal cord injury. Ann Clin Biochem. 2003;40(Pt 4):364-368.

Disclaimer

Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS
04:40aGENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : Shortcomings of the current standard of kidney care
PU
03/11THE CYSTATIN C DIGEST : Feb 2021 Study Summary
PU
03/08GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : Cystatin C webinar series
PU
03/04GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : We are looking for a Business Development Manager based i..
PU
02/24WEBINAR : Clinical value of cystatin C in drug dosing
PU
02/18GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : Publication of NT-proBNP patent application
AQ
02/18GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : We are looking for a Nordic Sales Manager
PU
02/15GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : We are looking for a Field Application Specialist Europe
PU
02/11GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : 4Q 2020 Results and preliminary annual report
AQ
02/10GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : We are looking for a Sales and Application Specialist (St..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78,5 M 9,34 M 9,34 M
Net income 2020 -14,0 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net cash 2020 151 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -65,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 917 M 108 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
EV / Sales 2021 9,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS
Duration : Period :
Gentian Diagnostics AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 81,00 NOK
Last Close Price 59,50 NOK
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hilja Ibert Chief Executive Officer
Njaal Kind Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Settevik Chairman
Erling M. H. Sundrehagen Chief Scientific Officer
Torsten Knüttel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS9.17%111
10X GENOMICS, INC.20.19%18 434
BIOMÉRIEUX-7.89%14 740
NATERA, INC.6.51%9 442
DIASORIN S.P.A.-16.52%9 260
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-27.19%7 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ