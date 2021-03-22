Available positions: Nordics and Europe

Gentian Diagnostic AB is looking for a Nordic Sales Manager. This person will help secure and develop the sales and growth of Gentian's and third-party products in the Nordic countries, while simultaneously satisfying the customer's needs for service and quality when using or marketing products from Gentian Diagnostics AB's portfolio.

Read more about the position and apply through Kelly Services.

Business Development Manager based in Europe

Gentian is looking for a Business Development Manager with base in Europe. The position holds responsibility for all processes within the assigned products and projects, with the intention to satisfy the customers' needs for service and quality when using or marketing Gentian´s products. To establish and maintain Gentian's marketing profile and activities, and to support business development and sales efforts and information flows will also be an important part of the position.

For more information visit Thema Group to learn more about the position.



Gentian is looking for an international Field Application Specialist with base in Europe. The Field Application Specialist will be responsible for the implementation of Gentian's assays in customers and partners laboratories.

here geusens@themagroup.be Read more about the positionor send an email to Nele Geusens, Recruitment Consultant at Thema Group: