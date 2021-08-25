Log in
    GENT   NO0010748866

GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS

(GENT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentian Diagnostics : 25th August 2021 - Half-Yearly Presentation

08/25/2021
H1 & Q2 21 Presentation

August 25th, 2021

Today's presenters

Hilja Ibert

Njaal Kind

CEO

CFO & COO

Introduction and Q2 highlights

Gentian's value proposition

The growing diagnostic market puts increasing pressure on laboratories. Still, many of the existing, clinically relevant biomarkers are only available on slow and inefficient platforms.

By converting biomarkers to the most efficient automated, high-throughput analysers, Gentian contributes to saving costs and protecting life.

Financials
Sales 2021 90,0 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2021 -24,4 M -2,76 M -2,76 M
Net cash 2021 91,0 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -39,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 968 M 110 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,75x
EV / Sales 2022 7,89x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 48,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 62,80 NOK
Average target price 81,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilja Ibert Chief Executive Officer
Njaal Kind Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Settevik Chairman
Erling M. H. Sundrehagen Chief Scientific Officer
Torsten Knüttel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS15.23%110
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.62.11%21 345
10X GENOMICS, INC.19.43%18 149
BIOMÉRIEUX-8.36%14 658
DIASORIN S.P.A.10.26%12 041
NATERA, INC.15.31%10 380