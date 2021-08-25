Gentian Diagnostics : 25th August 2021 - Half-Yearly Report
08/25/2021 | 02:24am EDT
Second quarter and
first half year 2021 results
We innovate diagnostic efficiency
invest@gentian.com • www.gentian.com
Gentian diagnostics
Highlights
Record total revenues of MNOK 31.5 in 2Q21 and MNOK 55.7 for 1H21. EBITDA for 2Q21 was MNOK -0.8 which includes MNOK 3.5 costs related to the transfer of listing to Oslo Børs.
Sales revenue of MNOK 24.6 in 2Q21, a 48 % growth compared to 2Q20. Organic growth was 65%. Sales growth for 1H21 was 35% with corresponding organic growth of 47%.
Development of the SARS COV-2 assay is on track for launch in Q421 and recent market data confirms the need for such high throughput test
The Gentian share was successfully transferred to Oslo Børs on June 25th
Gentian Diagnostics (OSE: GENT), founded in 2001, develops and manufactures high-quality, in vitro diagnostic reagents. Gentian's expertise and focus lies within immunochemistry, specifically infections, inflammations, kidney failures and congestive heart failures. By converting existing and clinically relevant biomarkers to the most efficient automated,
high-throughput analysers, the company contributes to saving costs and protecting life. Gentian is based in Moss, Norway, serving the global human and veterinary diagnostics markets through sales and representative offices in Sweden, USA and China. For more information, please visit www.gentian.com.
Gentian's strategy for long-term growth and value creation
Gentian Diagnostic's purpose is to deliver efficient diagnostics for better treatment decisions.
Today, the growing diagnostics market puts increasing pressure on clinical laboratory efficiency. However, many of the existing, clinically relevant biomarkers are available only on slow and inefficient platforms. Gentian's solution is to utilize PETIA (particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassays), based on proprietary nanoparticle technology and knowhow, to convert existing biomarkers to the most efficient automated, high-throughput analysers.
Gentian's portfolio of high-impact diagnostic tests targets several large and growing disease areas such as infections and inflammation,
kidney failure and congestive heart failure. The company has four established products - Cystatin C, fCAL® turbo, Canine CRP and fPELA - that contributed to 31% annual revenue growth in 2017-2020. In addition, GCAL® has been launched and is in market development while NT-proBNP and SARS- COV-2 Ab are in the product development phase - of which the two former have the potential to become blockbuster products. The company also has three undisclosed biomarkers in exploration and 'proof of concept' phases.
Gentian has a long-term ambition to generate an estimated annual revenue of NOK 1 billion in 5-7 years, up from NOK 79 million in 2020. The company's roadmap for long-term growth and value creation is founded on six strategic pillars:
Grow annual revenue from the company's four established products by 20%+ annually - by expanding market access through additional commercial partners and regulatory approvals
Demonstrate clinical relevance of GCAL® for the early detection of severe infections, which supports the prevention of sepsis and the severity assessment COVID-19 patients
Launch one new product per year; SARS-COV-2 Ab scheduled for Q4 2021 and NT- proBNP for Q1 2022
Secure one new contract with a global commercial partner every year, building on already established partnerships with Beckmann Coulter for Cystatin C and Bühlmann / Roche for fCAL® turbo through Bühlmann Laboratories
Grow gross margin ~50% in 2021 to 60%+ at volume production through economies of scale
Deliver long-term EBITDA margins of 40% through operational leverage and cost discipline
Illustration of product categories
Operational summary
Sales
Sales revenue grew 65% organically in 2Q21 ending the quarter at MNOK 24.6, a new record level. Reported growth was 48%. Sales for 1H21 was MNOK 44.2, representing an organic growth of 47% from 1H20.
Sales of Cystatin C were MNOK 11.1 for the quarter, an increase of 31 % compared to 2Q20. Growth in Asia was achieved by Gentian's partners in China and Korea with sales being up by 39 % compared to 2Q20, driven by account conversions and higher usage per instrument. The newly established co-operation with a major IVD player in South West Sweden was fully implemented and has driven 40% sales growth for Cystatin C sales in 2Q21 vs 2Q20 in Gentian AB.
Sales of fCAL® turbo have fully recovered after the negative COVID-19 impact in 2Q20. For 2Q21 sales reached MNOK 8.3, with sales more than doubling vs 2Q20 and growth of 82% for 1H21 vs 1H20. Sales growth in 2Q21 was driven by increased demand for both kit and
bulk segments, with positive impact from the Bühlmann/Roche Diagnostics partnership.
Our Swedish distribution subsidiary, Gentian Diagnostics AB (GAB), continues to show a strong positive sales trend for third party products totalling MNOK 3.9 in 1H21, a 32 % increase compared to 1H20. Continued profitable growth is anticipated going forward by extending activities to other Scandinavian countries.
The continuing COVID-19 pandemic impacted Gentian sales performance in a limited manner, with Gentian maintaining both production as well as product supply at levels to fully meet the growing market demand. In person direct contact with both partners and customers has still been very limited, which does have an impact especially on market development efforts. With laboratories heavily burdened by the COVID-19 testing challenges as well as resource limitations, are more reluctant to introduce new products.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:23:05 UTC.