Gentian Diagnostics : 25th August 2021 - Half-Yearly Report

Gentian diagnostics

Highlights

Record total revenues of MNOK 31.5 in 2Q21 and MNOK 55.7 for 1H21. EBITDA for 2Q21 was MNOK -0.8 which includes MNOK 3.5 costs related to the transfer of listing to Oslo Børs.

Sales revenue of MNOK 24.6 in 2Q21, a 48 % growth compared to 2Q20. Organic growth was 65%. Sales growth for 1H21 was 35% with corresponding organic growth of 47%.

Development of the SARS COV-2 assay is on track for launch in Q421 and recent market data confirms the need for such high throughput test

The Gentian share was successfully transferred to Oslo Børs on June 25th