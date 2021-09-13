Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Gentian Diagnostics AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENT   NO0010748866

GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS

(GENT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentian Diagnostics : Calprotectin as an early marker to prevent sepsis

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sepsis Awareness Month and World Sepsis Day

September is sepsis awareness month, and the 10th World Sepsis Day, an initiative by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA),is held on 13thSeptember 2021.

Sepsis awareness and prevention

Sepsis is the leading cause of death among critically ill patients in intensive care units (ICU), with a continuously increasing incidence and a high mortality rate.


Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection. It arises when the body's response to an infection (bacterial, fungal or viral) starts to injure its own tissues and organs. If this response is not recognised early and treated promptly it might lead to septic shock with multi-organ failure and death. You can find more information about sepsis at www.worldsepsisday.org.

Biomarkers for early detection

Early detection and intervention are critical to prevent the development of sepsis and severe events, as it is the most common cause of death in critically ill patients1.

Calprotectin is one of the earliest biomarkers for detection of the inflammatory response to infections2,3. The biomarker is predominantly expressed in neutrophil granulocytes, and it is released upon neutrophil activation in response to inflammation and infection.

Calprotectin's benefits have been linked to the assessment of sepsis as the biomarker shows early diagnostic and predictive value4-10. In addition, calprotectin also gradually increases with disease severity in septic patients3,5. High calprotectin levels can be predictive for disease severity and clinical course of septic patients6,7 as well as mortality5,7-9 and can also improve classical risk scoring8. Early assessment is important to prevent sepsis, and calprotectin's predictive value can therefore play an important role.

Sepsis in COVID-19

SARS-CoV-2 has been described to cause viral sepsis11-17, and the reported diagnostic value of calprotectin in SARS-CoV-2 infection is related to the hyperinflammatory response in severe COVID-19 leading to viral sepsis14-25.

Neutrophils are upregulated and activated in COVID-19 patients as potential driver of disease severity26-28. Hospitalised COVID-19 patients with severe form of the disease show dysregulated immune response and induction of cytokine response (also called cytokine storm or hyperinflammation), which is a reaction very similar to bacterial sepsis15, 28-31.

Following the pathology of neutrophil activation and hyperinflammation in COVID-19, it is conceivable that calprotectin is a sensitive risk marker both in the viral infection resulting in severe COVID-19 and bacterial infections. Calprotectin's diagnostic value lies within an early risk assessment and prediction of severe events and thereby aid to prevent the development sepsis.

You can learn more about sepsis in COVID-19 in the article: FAQ: Why is calprotectin upregulated in COVID-19?.


Contact References:
  1. Singer M et al. The Third International Consensus Definitions for Sepsis and Septic Shock (Sepsis-3). JAMA. 2016
40th International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine. Critical Care. 2020. P474

Disclaimer

Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS
02:02aGENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : Calprotectin as an early marker to prevent sepsis
PU
09/09GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : at AACC 2021
PU
08/30GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : Calprotectin for detection of the inflammatory response to..
PU
08/25GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : 25th August 2021 - Half-Yearly Report
PU
08/25GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : 25th August 2021 - Half-Yearly Presentation
PU
07/23GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : Meet us in 2021 - AACC and EUROMEDLAB
PU
07/08DIAGNOSTIC EFFICIENCY : Newsletter July 2021
PU
06/25GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : was today listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
PU
06/23GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : Oslo Stock Exchange OKs Transfer of Gentian Diagnostics Fr..
MT
06/17GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS : Meet Gentian at Medlab Middle East 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 90,0 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2021 -24,4 M -2,81 M -2,81 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 187 M 137 M 137 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS
Duration : Period :
Gentian Diagnostics AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 77,00 NOK
Average target price 81,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 5,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilja Ibert Chief Executive Officer
Njaal Kind Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Settevik Chairman
Erling M. H. Sundrehagen Chief Scientific Officer
Torsten Knüttel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS41.28%137
10X GENOMICS, INC.30.30%20 458
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.30.75%17 730
BIOMÉRIEUX-3.86%15 530
DIASORIN S.P.A.21.22%13 346
NATERA, INC.20.73%11 268