Gentian Diagnostics : Calprotectin for detection of the inflammatory response to infections

Calprotectin is a neutrophilic protein released in the inflammatory response. The biomarker is part of the first line defence to infections, and also has anti-microbial and pro-inflammatory properties. As a biomarker calprotectin can give early indications of an inflammatory reaction and the concentration of calprotectin in blood reflects the degree of inflammation.

The value of calprotectin in infection

Differentiates between bacterial and viral infections 3,4

Predicts serious events in critically ill patients 2,5

Superior to traditional biomarkers for prediction of severe events in clinical sepsis 5

Calprotectin levels can indicate current and future severity in COVID-19 patients 6,7





Severe events in infections

Calprotectin has shown to be a useful biomarker for prediction of early severe events in sepsis. A recent study has shown that the level of plasma calprotectin is significantly higher in sepsis patients who subsequently developed severe events. This study also indicates that plasma calprotectin performs better than traditional biomarkers such as procalcitonin (PCT), neutrophil-lymphocyte-ratio and C-reactive protein (CRP) for prediction of severe events in patients with sepsis5.

Recent studies have shown that calprotectin levels strongly implicate neutrophils as active perpetrators of inflammation and respiratory compromise in COVID-196,7, which support calprotectin use in early prediction of severe events in infections.







Other calprotectin advantages:

Helps to identify which patients need antibiotic treatment 2,3

Differentiates between sepsis and trauma 8

Can be used in patients with liver disease and pediatric population 9-11

Can be used in patients treated with IL-6 inhibitors and TNF 12-13





Gentian Calprotectin GCAL® Immunoassay - early access to accurate results

GCAL® can be used for early detection and assessment of the inflammatory response to severe infections, where it is critical to get access to the results as soon as possible. Since GCAL® is a Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA), the assay is rapidly performed in only 10 minutes.

