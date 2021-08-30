Log in
Gentian Diagnostics : Calprotectin for detection of the inflammatory response to infections

08/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Calprotectin in blood: An early marker for the detection of the inflammatory response to infections1,2

Calprotectin is a neutrophilic protein released in the inflammatory response. The biomarker is part of the first line defence to infections, and also has anti-microbial and pro-inflammatory properties. As a biomarker calprotectin can give early indications of an inflammatory reaction and the concentration of calprotectin in blood reflects the degree of inflammation.

The value of calprotectin in infection
  • Differentiates between bacterial and viral infections3,4
  • Predicts serious events in critically ill patients2,5
  • Superior to traditional biomarkers for prediction of severe events in clinical sepsis5
  • Calprotectin levels can indicate current and future severity in COVID-19 patients6,7
Severe events in infections

Calprotectin has shown to be a useful biomarker for prediction of early severe events in sepsis. A recent study has shown that the level of plasma calprotectin is significantly higher in sepsis patients who subsequently developed severe events. This study also indicates that plasma calprotectin performs better than traditional biomarkers such as procalcitonin (PCT), neutrophil-lymphocyte-ratio and C-reactive protein (CRP) for prediction of severe events in patients with sepsis5.

Recent studies have shown that calprotectin levels strongly implicate neutrophils as active perpetrators of inflammation and respiratory compromise in COVID-196,7, which support calprotectin use in early prediction of severe events in infections.


Other calprotectin advantages:
  • Helps to identify which patients need antibiotic treatment2,3
  • Differentiates between sepsis and trauma8
  • Can be used in patients with liver disease and pediatric population9-11
  • Can be used in patients treated with IL-6 inhibitors and TNF12-13

Gentian Calprotectin GCAL® Immunoassay - early access to accurate results

GCAL® can be used for early detection and assessment of the inflammatory response to severe infections, where it is critical to get access to the results as soon as possible. Since GCAL® is a Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA), the assay is rapidly performed in only 10 minutes.

Contact us now for more information

Do you have questions about GCAL® or is interested in validation? Please send an email to marketing@gentian.comor fill out the form below:

References:
  1. Fullerton J et al. Kinetics of calprotectin, procalcitonin and C-reactive protein in healthy volunteers administered intravenous endotoxin. 40th International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine. Critical Care. 2020
  2. Jonsson N et al. Calprotectin as an early biomarker of bacterial infections in critically ill patients: an exploratory cohort assessment. Crit Care Resusc. 2017
  3. Havelka A et al. Calprotectin, a new biomarker for diagnosis of acute respiratory infections. Sci Rep. 2020
  4. Bartáková E et al. Calprotectin and calgranulin C serum levels in bacterial sepsis. Diagn Microbiol Infect Dis. 2019
  5. Parke Å et al. Plasma-calprotectin compared with routine biomarkers for prediction of early severe event in sepsis. 40th International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine. Critical Care. 2020
  6. Shi H et al. Neutrophil calprotectin identifies severe pulmonary disease in COVID-19. J Leukoc Biol. 2021
  7. Silvin A et al. Elevated Calprotectin and Abnormal Myeloid Cell Subsets Discriminate Severe from Mild COVID-19. Cell.2020
  8. Larsson A et al. Calprotectin is superior to procalcitonin as a sepsis marker and predictor of 30-day mortality in intensive care patients. Scand J Clin Lab Invest. 2020
  9. Terrin G et al. Serum calprotectin: an antimicrobial peptide as a new marker for the diagnosis of sepsis in very low birth weight newborns. Clin Dev Immunol.2011
  10. Decembrino L et al. Serum Calprotectin: A Potential Biomarker for Neonatal Sepsis. J Immunol Res. 2015
  11. Homann C et al. Plasma calprotectin: a new prognostic marker of survival in alcohol-induced cirrhosis. Hepatology. 1995
  12. Inciarte-Mundo J et al. Calprotectin more accurately discriminates the disease status of rheumatoid arthritis patients receiving tocilizumab than acute phase reactants. Rheumatology (Oxford).2015
  13. Nordal HH et al. Calprotectin (S100A8/A9) has the strongest association with ultrasound-detected synovitis and predicts response to biologic treatment: results from a longitudinal study of patients with established rheumatoid arthritis. Arthritis Res Ther.2017

Disclaimer

Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
