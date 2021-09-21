Log in
Gentian Diagnostics : Cystatin C at AACC 2021

09/21/2021
Meet us at #2021 AACC - Booth #2741

For its fifth consecutive year, Gentian Diagnostics will be participating in the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo promoting our turbidimetric cystatin C immunoassay. Visit us at booth #2741 to learn more.

Cystatin C - Superior Kidney Marker1

More than 4000 journal articles have been published on the clinical relevance of cystatin C since it was discovered as a marker of GFR in 1979 byDr. Anders Grubb. The rising cost pressures faced by health systems has pushed cystatin C into the forefront of biomarkers that could reduce healthcare costs.

In light of this Gentian will be promoting its cystatin C assay during the 2021 AACC Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. 26 years after the first automated assay for cystatin C was developed, Gentian emphasises the unique prognostic and diagnostic value of cystatin C as a marker that:

  • Is independent of muscle mass2-8
  • Estimates GFR without race-adjustment9
  • Correlates well with GFR within the "creatinine blind area"10
  • Identifies chronic kidney disease (CKD) earlier than creatinine-based eGFR11
  • Ensures safety and efficacy of medications with a narrow therapeutic index9,12
Visit us at our booth #2741

Visit us during opening hours or book a meeting in advance through marketing@gentian.com.


Gentian Cystatin C Immunoassay
  • Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay
  • With avian antibodies for reduced interference
  • Can be applied on most automated platforms
  • ERM-DA471/IFCC standardised
  • FDA510 (k) cleared and CE-marked
Contact us now for more information References:
  1. Dharnidharka VR et al. Serum cystatin C is superior to serum creatinine as a marker of kidney function: a meta-analysis. Am J Kidney Dis. 2002
  2. 1-226.KDIGO Guidelines 2012 published in Kidney International Supplements Vol3 Issue 1, Jan 2013
  3. NCIC Clinical guideline (CG182) updated jan 2015 section 2.1 https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/cg182/chapter/2-Implementation-getting-started.
  4. Tangri N et al. Changes in dietary protein intake has no effect on serum cystatin C levels independent of the glomerular filtration rate. Kidney Int. 2011
  5. Grubb A. Cystatin C is Indispensable for Evaluation of Kidney Disease. EJIFCC. 2017
  6. Björk J et al. Validation of standardized creatinine and cystatin C GFR estimating equations in a large multicentre European cohort of children. Pediatr Nephrol. 2019
  7. Inker LA et al. Estimating glomerular filtration rate from serum creatinine and cystatin C[published correction appears in N Engl J Med. 2012
  8. Schaeffner ES et al. Two novel equations to estimate kidney function in persons aged 70 years or older.Ann Intern Med. 2012
  9. Ebert N, Shlipak MG. Cystatin C is ready for clinical use. Curr Opin Nephrol Hypertens. 2020
  10. Lindström V. Low molecular mass proteins as markers for renal function and dialysis efficiency. Doctoral Dissertation, Lund University, 2013.
  11. Murty MS et al. Serum cystatin C as a marker of renal function in detection of early acute kidney injury. Indian J Nephrol. 2013
  12. Frazee E et al. Cystatin C-Guided Vancomycin Dosing in Critically Ill Patients: A Quality Improvement Project. Am J Kidney Dis. 2017

Disclaimer

Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
