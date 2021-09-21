Gentian Diagnostics : Cystatin C at AACC 2021

For its fifth consecutive year, Gentian Diagnostics will be participating in the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo promoting our turbidimetric cystatin C immunoassay. Visit us at booth #2741 to learn more.





More than 4000 journal articles have been published on the clinical relevance of cystatin C since it was discovered as a marker of GFR in 1979 byDr. Anders Grubb. The rising cost pressures faced by health systems has pushed cystatin C into the forefront of biomarkers that could reduce healthcare costs.

In light of this Gentian will be promoting its cystatin C assay during the 2021 AACC Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. 26 years after the first automated assay for cystatin C was developed, Gentian emphasises the unique prognostic and diagnostic value of cystatin C as a marker that:

Is independent of muscle mass 2-8

Estimates GFR without race-adjustment 9

Correlates well with GFR within the "creatinine blind area" 10

Identifies chronic kidney disease (CKD) earlier than creatinine-based eGFR 11

Ensures safety and efficacy of medications with a narrow therapeutic index9,12

Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay

With avian antibodies for reduced interference

Can be applied on most automated platforms

ERM-DA471/IFCC standardised

FDA510 (k) cleared and CE-marked