Gentian Diagnostics : Cystatin C at AACC 2021

For its fifth consecutive year, Gentian Diagnostics will be participating in the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo promoting our turbidimetric cystatin C immunoassay. Visit us at booth #2741 to learn more.
Cystatin C - Superior Kidney Marker1
More than 4000 journal articles have been published on the clinical relevance of cystatin C since it was discovered as a marker of GFR in 1979 byDr. Anders Grubb. The rising cost pressures faced by health systems has pushed cystatin C into the forefront of biomarkers that could reduce healthcare costs.
In light of this Gentian will be promoting its cystatin C assay during the 2021 AACC Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. 26 years after the first automated assay for cystatin C was developed, Gentian emphasises the unique prognostic and diagnostic value of cystatin C as a marker that:
Is independent of muscle mass2-8
Estimates GFR without race-adjustment9
Correlates well with GFR within the "creatinine blind area"10
Identifies chronic kidney disease (CKD) earlier than creatinine-based eGFR11
Ensures safety and efficacy of medications with a narrow therapeutic index9,12
Gentian Cystatin C Immunoassay
