Gentian Diagnostics : Meet us at IFCC EuroMedLab 2021

GCAL ® Plasma and serum calprotectin

Plasma and serum calprotectin Cystatin C

SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody - Launch Q4 2021

NT-proBNP - Pre-Launch

Gentian is a Norwegian diagnostics company that makes assays for clinically relevant biomarkers available on high-throughput platforms, utilising the Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA) technology. The current portfolio and future pipeline of diagnostic reagents span areas of kidney disease, cardiac disease, inflammation, infection and veterinary medicine.

We manufacture reagents for both laboratories and industry partners. R&D, production, marketing and distribution are performed at our headquarters in Norway. Global operations are supported by subsidiaries in Sweden and the US, and through a representative office in China.

By leveraging both our expertise in Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA) and our proprietary nanoparticle technology, we develop immunoassays that enable users to transition from traditional low volume immunology platforms to fully automated clinical chemistry instruments.

We innovate diagnostic efficiency

