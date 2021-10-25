Log in
    GENT   NO0010748866

GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS

(GENT)
  Report
Gentian Diagnostics : Meet us at IFCC EuroMedLab 2021

10/25/2021 | 05:34am EDT
24th IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

We look forward to exhibit at EuroMedLab 2021, the XXIV IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine in Munich 29th November to 1st December 2021.

We hope to see you at our booth #201 to discuss #DiagnosticEfficieny and to our products:

  • GCAL® Plasma and serum calprotectin
  • Cystatin C
  • SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody - Launch Q4 2021
  • NT-proBNP - Pre-Launch
About Gentian

Gentian is a Norwegian diagnostics company that makes assays for clinically relevant biomarkers available on high-throughput platforms, utilising the Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA) technology. The current portfolio and future pipeline of diagnostic reagents span areas of kidney disease, cardiac disease, inflammation, infection and veterinary medicine.

Our business growth is based on:

We manufacture reagents for both laboratories and industry partners. R&D, production, marketing and distribution are performed at our headquarters in Norway. Global operations are supported by subsidiaries in Sweden and the US, and through a representative office in China.

  • OEM partnerships
  • Distribution opportunities
  • Direct sales channel

PETIA and proprietary nanoparticle technology

By leveraging both our expertise in Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA) and our proprietary nanoparticle technology, we develop immunoassays that enable users to transition from traditional low volume immunology platforms to fully automated clinical chemistry instruments.

We innovate diagnostic efficiency

We are constantly expanding our global market reach. For sharing a success story, please register for a meeting with us at IFCC EuroMedLab or send an email to marketing@gentian.com


Get in touch for more information

Interested in our reagents? Want to know more? Would you like to be our business partner?Please send an email to marketing@gentian.com, register for a meeting above or fill out the form below:

Disclaimer

Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
