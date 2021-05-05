Gentian Diagnostics : Calprotectin blood test - FAQ series

Plasma and serum calprotectin
In our Frequently Asked Questions about calprotectin series we will answer questions we often receive about plasma and serum calprotectin and the Gentian Calprotectin Immunoassay GCAL®.
If you have any additional questions don't hesitate to contact us on marketing@gentian.com.
Learn more about calprotectin in blood:
Is calprotectin upregulated in sepsis in COVID-19?
What is calprotectin's role in neutrophil activation?
What is the clinical value of calprotectin in sepsis & severe infections?
What role can plasma & serum calprotectin play in severe COVID-19?
What type of assay is the Gentian Calprotectin Immunoassay GCAL®?
GCAL® Advantages
Get in touch
For more details about the Gentian Calprotectin Immunoassay GCAL®please contact us at marketing@gentian.com or fill out the form below:
Disclaimer
Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:12:03 UTC.