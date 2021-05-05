Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Gentian Diagnostics AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENT   NO0010748866

GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS

(GENT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentian Diagnostics : Calprotectin blood test - FAQ series

05/05/2021 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Plasma and serum calprotectin

In our Frequently Asked Questions about calprotectin series we will answer questions we often receive about plasma and serum calprotectin and the Gentian Calprotectin Immunoassay GCAL®.

If you have any additional questions don't hesitate to contact us on marketing@gentian.com.

Learn more about calprotectin in blood:
 Is calprotectin upregulated in sepsis in COVID-19?
What is calprotectin's role in neutrophil activation?
What is the clinical value of calprotectin in sepsis & severe infections?
What role can plasma & serum calprotectin play in severe COVID-19?
What type of assay is the Gentian Calprotectin Immunoassay GCAL®? GCAL® Advantages Get in touch

For more details about the Gentian Calprotectin Immunoassay GCAL®please contact us at marketing@gentian.com or fill out the form below:

Disclaimer

Gentian Diagnostics AS published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS
02:13aGENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : Calprotectin blood test - FAQ series
PU
05/04GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : Minutes of Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/28FAQ :  What type of assay is the Gentian Calprotectin Immunoassay GCAL®?
PU
04/20AKF WEBINAR : Cystatin C and its utility as an alternative to creatinine
PU
04/20FAQ :  What role can plasma & serum calprotectin play in severe COVID-19?
PU
04/12WEBINAR : What is the role of calprotectin in COVID-19
PU
04/12GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : Presentation of 2021 first quarter results for Gentian Di..
AQ
04/08GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS  : Cystatin C guided medication dosing
PU
04/04FAQ : Why is calprotectin upregulated in COVID-19?
PU
03/29NEWSLETTER : Clinical value of cystatin C #KidneyMonth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 87,7 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2021 -28,0 M -3,38 M -3,38 M
Net cash 2021 88,0 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 768 M 91,9 M 92,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,75x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS
Duration : Period :
Gentian Diagnostics AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 81,00 NOK
Last Close Price 49,80 NOK
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hilja Ibert Chief Executive Officer
Njaal Kind Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Settevik Chairman
Erling M. H. Sundrehagen Chief Scientific Officer
Torsten Knüttel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTIAN DIAGNOSTICS AS-8.62%92
10X GENOMICS, INC.30.58%21 127
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.52.90%20 638
BIOMÉRIEUX-13.90%14 164
NATERA, INC.7.36%9 600
DIASORIN S.P.A.-17.20%9 298
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ