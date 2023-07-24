(Alliance News) - Gentili Mosconi Spa announced Monday that the chairman, Francesco Gentili, has bought back 17,700 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.52, for a total value of about EUR62,300.

Gentili Mosconi's stock on Monday closed down 0.3 percent at EUR3.36 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

