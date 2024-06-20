June 20, 2024 at 11:28 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Gentili Mosconi Spa reported that on June 10, the chairman, Francesco Gentili, bought back 46,190 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.85, for a total value of EUR131,741.68.

These purchases were in addition to purchases of 8,229 shares, reported June 18, made at an average price of EUR2.8198, for a total value of EUR23,204.1342.

Gentili Mosconi's stock is up 1.8 percent at EUR2.80 per share.

