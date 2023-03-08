Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gentili Mosconi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   IT0005531261

GENTILI MOSCONI S.P.A.

(GM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:22 2023-03-08 am EST
3.795 EUR   +2.02%
12:24pGentili Mosconi ended 2022 with rising revenues
AN
03/03Mib on 27,700; buying on Inwit after accounts
AN
02/07Gentili Mosconi lands on Piazza Affari after EUR20 million IPO
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentili Mosconi ended 2022 with rising revenues

03/08/2023 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Gentili Mosconi Spa on Wednesday reported fiscal year 2022 consolidated sales revenues of EUR53.1 million up 33 percent from EUR40.0 million in 2021.

The consolidated net financial position was negative EUR400,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022, an improvement from EUR2.4 million in borrowings as of Dec. 31, 2021 excluding the EUR15.0 million capital increase concluded in the IPO.

Gentili Mosconi closed Wednesday's session in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR3.80 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GENTILI MOSCONI S.P.A.
12:24pGentili Mosconi ended 2022 with rising revenues
AN
03/03Mib on 27,700; buying on Inwit after accounts
AN
02/07Gentili Mosconi lands on Piazza Affari after EUR20 million IPO
AN
02/07Gentili Mosconi S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €19.999999 million.
CI
02/03Gentili Mosconi S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of €19.999999 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,8 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net income 2021 3,33 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
Net Debt 2021 2,38 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,7 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GENTILI MOSCONI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gentili Mosconi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTILI MOSCONI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paolo Orlando Daviddi Director
Elia Kuhnreich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENTILI MOSCONI S.P.A.0.00%75
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE20.03%432 546
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.80%38 485
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-0.37%22 631
MONCLER S.P.A.23.64%17 463
VF CORPORATION-10.00%9 429