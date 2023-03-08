Gentili Mosconi ended 2022 with rising revenues

(Alliance News) - Gentili Mosconi Spa on Wednesday reported fiscal year 2022 consolidated sales revenues of EUR53.1 million up 33 percent from EUR40.0 million in 2021.

The consolidated net financial position was negative EUR400,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022, an improvement from EUR2.4 million in borrowings as of Dec. 31, 2021 excluding the EUR15.0 million capital increase concluded in the IPO.

Gentili Mosconi closed Wednesday's session in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR3.80 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

